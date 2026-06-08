Xi arrived in Pyongyang to a red-carpet welcome from Kim and wife Ri Sol Ju

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands on the day of their bilateral summit in Beijing, China, September 4, 2025. Picture: KCNA via REUTERS

By Rebecca Henrys

Ties between China and North Korea are at a "new historical starting point", President Xi Jinping said on Monday as he arrived in Pyongyang for a rare summit with leader Kim Jong Un

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China's unwavering policy is to develop ties with the North and both will strengthen exchanges in all areas, Xi said in the Rodong Sinmun newspaper ahead of a visit seen as significant because it is his first international trip this year. "We must oppose hegemony, authoritarianism and all attempts and conspiracies to revive militarism that endanger regional security and stability," Xi added, as Beijing looks to draw Pyongyang closer. Xi arrived in Pyongyang to a red-carpet welcome from Kim and wife Ri Sol Ju, alongside a guard of honour while children presented bouquets of flowers, Chinese state media showed. A military band played both national anthems in a ceremony at the capital's Kim Il Sung Square, the site of past military parades and state celebrations. Read more: Rules-based order is ‘in our shared interest’, says Foreign Secretary during China visit Read more: Peter Mandelson's links to China, Russia and Israel flagged by vetting agency

The national flags of North Korea and China are displayed on a street in Pyongyang on June 8, 2026. Picture: KIM Won Jin / AFP via Getty Images

A 21-gun salute was fired as spectators dwarfed by huge portraits of the leaders chanted slogans and released colourful balloons, the official Xinhua news agency said. Xi is expected to hold talks with Kim on the two-day visit, his first in seven years to China's reclusive neighbour at a time when its economy, strengthened by growing trade and military ties to Russia, could boost Kim's confidence in talks. "The Xi-Kim summit is a reminder that Beijing still sees Pyongyang as a strategic asset," said Craig Singleton, a senior China fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. The neighbours, along with Russia and Iran, share an interest in blunting U.S. power and straining its alliances, he added.

A Chinese flag is hoisted in Pyongyang on June 8, 2026, as Chinese President Xi Jinping visits North Korea for the first time in seven years. Picture: Newscom/Alamy Live News