Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said the launch was conducted "safely, in a standardised and professional manner throughout."

The JuLang-3, also known as JL-3 submarine-launched ballistic missile formation attends the V-Day military parade at Tian'anmen Square on September 3, 2025. Picture: Zhang Lei/VCG via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The United States has called China's "rapid" buildup of nuclear weapons a "great concern" for the world, after the superpower conducted weapons tests in the Pacific.

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China's military test-fired a missile from a nuclear-powered submarine into the Pacific on Monday, state media reported, drawing criticism and concern from the US, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Taiwan. A People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy submarine launched the missile, carrying a dummy warhead, toward international waters in the Pacific at 12:01pm, the official Xinhua news agency said. Xinhua described the launch as a "routine arrangement" of China's annual military training and not directed against any specific country or target. Read more: Britain already facing grey-zone war from Russia, Iran and China, terror watchdog warns Read more: Fifa boss urged to quit as Trump red card intervention sparks World Cup crisis - and USA humiliated by Belgium anyway despite President's meddling

China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning attends a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing on January 15, 2024. Picture: PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said the launch was conducted "safely, in a standardised and professional manner throughout." "We hope relevant countries will not over-interpret the matter," she said at a briefing in Beijing. The US monitored China's test launch from a submarine of an unarmed intercontinental-range ballistic missile that landed in the southern Pacific Ocean, State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said in a statement. "At a time when the United States is working harder than ever to prevent nuclear proliferation, China is doing the opposite," Pigott said. "Beijing’s rapid and opaque nuclear weapons buildup is of great concern to the region and the world. "We continue to urge China to engage in meaningful arms control discussions and commit to a regularized notification arrangement for all intercontinental-range ballistic missile and space launches consistent with commitments made by all other P5 members."

US Deputy State Department Spokesman Tommy Pigott speaks during a press briefing at the State Department in Washington, DC, on July 31, 2025. Picture: OLIVER CONTRERAS/AFP via Getty Images

Xinhua did not specify what type of missile China had launched. State-controlled tabloid Global Times, citing a military expert, said it was likely to have been the JL-3, China's most advanced submarine-launched missile, which debuted at a military parade last year. That missile could reach the continental United States from Chinese coastal waters, according to a Pentagon report. "The US and others will be watching and analysing the test launch closely for any insights into PLA capability," said Meia Nouwens, a senior fellow for Chinese security and defence policy at the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies, referring to the Chinese military. Pacific regional powers Australia, New Zealand and Japan were given only a short period of advance notice about the test, which coincided with the signing in Fiji of a mutual defence pact between that island nation and Australia. The test came "in the context of a rapid military buildup by China, which is lacking in the transparency and reassurance as to intent that the region expects," Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong told reporters at a news conference in Fiji.

The Ocean of Peace alliance commits Australia and Fiji to defend each other if attacked. Beijing and Western powers led by the US and Australia have competed for years for influence in the strategically located island nations, and some analysts suggested the timing could be linked. Mark Douglas, an analyst at New Zealand-based ship-tracking firm Starboard Maritime Intelligence, said the test would have been planned long in advance but the timing of China's notification was "interesting, to say the least". Nouwens said China could be seeking to send a signal of its discontent about the Australia-Fiji agreement: "That said, the launch could be counterproductive and negatively affect China's image among countries in the South Pacific." Taiwan's presidential office called the test an attempt by China to intimidate the international community.