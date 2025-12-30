China's military carried out ten hours of live-firing drills around five locations surrounding Taiwan

Taiwan's Navy deployed warships from southern ports on Tuesday as China conducted large-scale military exercises. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

China has fired rockets towards waters off Taiwan on the second day of large-scale military drills which included rehearsing a blockade of the country.

Navy destroyers, bombers and other forces were deployed as part of the "war games," in what Beijing previously called a "stern warning" against separatist and "external interference" forces. The drills were due to include live-fire exercises between 8am and 6pm local time on Tuesday, in five maritime and airspace zones around Taiwan, carried out by the People's Liberation Army (PLA). The drills, named "Justice Mission 2025", are the largest by area and closest yet to Taiwan.

Taiwan's Navy deployed warships from southern ports on Tuesday as China conducted large-scale military exercises encircling the island, prompting heightened coastal defences. Picture: Alamy

The Chinese Government has previously expressed anger at US weapons sales to the country and said the action was a "necessary move to safeguard China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity." Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said some of the drills would take place in what it considers its territorial waters, according to Taiwan's Central News Agency. The action led to the cancellation of 80 domestic flights, many to Taiwan's outlying islands, with a further 300 international journeys facing possible delays. China's action comes days after the US announced its largest-ever weapons package for Taiwan, worth $11.1 billion. Lin Jian, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, told reporters that the exercises were "a punitive and deterrent action against separatist forces who seek Taiwan independence through military buildup, and a necessary move to safeguard China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Minister of National Defense Wellington Koo said today that the PLA’s provocative actions threaten regional stability and civilian traffic. Following the President’s guidance, the #ROCArmedForces will respond calmly and safeguard our nation’s security and democracy. pic.twitter.com/5NUsWVPl7W — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) December 30, 2025

Taiwan's Defence Ministry said it had tracked 130 air sorties by Chinese aircraft, 14 naval ships and eight "official ships" between 6am on Monday local time, and 6am on Tuesday. Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te said in a social media post that frontline troops were primed to defend the island, but that Taipei did not seek to escalate the situation. The country's Defence Ministry said in a social media post on Tuesday morning that the PLA's "provocative actions threaten regional stability and civilian traffic."

Taiwan says forces were on high alert following the move which China described as a "stern warning" against separatist and "external interference" forces. Picture: Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense/Handout