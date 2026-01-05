China and Russia demand Trump release Maduro as captured Venezuelan president appears in US court
It comes as the ousted leader was brought to New York where he faced numerous criminal charges
China has urged Donald Trump to release Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro immediately, describing it as a "clear violation of international law."
It comes as the 63-year-old appeared at a court in New York on Monday after he and his wife Cilia Flores were captured at their home in Caracas by the US military over the weekend.
But the developments have been poorly received by the Chinese government, which has invested billions in Venezuela's oil industry.
The country claims it has agreements with Venezuela which should be "protected by law," and has called for the immediate release of Mr Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.
China's foreign ministry described the events as a "clear violation of international law, basic norms in international relations, and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter."
Maduro pleaded not guilty to charges on narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices against the US
Meanwhile, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman, Dmitry Medvedev, said Mr Trump's actions were "illegal," but added he was "defending US interests."
Mr Medvedev was quoted as telling the TASS Russian news agency: "It must be acknowledged that, despite the obvious unlawfulness of Trump’s behaviour, one cannot deny a certain consistency in his actions.
"He and his team defend their country’s national interests quite harshly."
He instead said: "We're at war with people that sell drugs."
Maduro made his first court appearance in the US on Monday, after he and his wife Cilia Flores were captured at their home in Caracas.
He told the court earlier: "I am not guilty, I am a decent man, I am still the president of my country."