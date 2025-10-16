The testimony from a senior civil servant brings into question CPS claims that government inaction collapsed the case against alleged spies

A civil servant giving evidence in the China spying case declared the UK wanted a “positive relationship” with Beijing when asked to prove whether the country was a threat to national security.

Sir Keir Starmer on Wednesday published evidence that the government submitted in the China spying case after being accused of a cover-up. The witness statement given by Matthew Collins, the deputy national security adviser, has been released following a clash between the Cabinet and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). In the documents, Beijing is repeatedly called a threat, despite suggestions that the government's inability to do so had collapsed the cash against alleged spies Christopher Cash and Christopher Berry.

Mr Cash, a former parliamentary researcher, and Mr Berry, a teacher, had been accused of passing secrets to China. Charges against the men, who both deny wrongdoing, were dropped last month. In one passage, Mr Collins says: "China...presents the biggest state-based threat to the UK's economic security". He also revealed that the UK's "democratic institutions and parliamentarians" including the Electoral Commission had suffered "large-scale espionage campaigns" by Chinese-state affiliated people and organisations in recent years. But Mr Collins goes on to say: "It is important for me to emphasise...that the government is committed to pursuing a positive economic relationship with China". It is unclear whether this nuance led the CPS to abandon the case. Read More: Security committee warns China’s 'Super Embassy' could harm national security Read More: China obtained ‘extremely secret’ government data, Dominic Cummings claims

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Stephen Parkinson, previously claimed the government's unwillingness to call China a threat was a reason that the trial collapsed. Sir Keir repeatedly rejected allegations of wrongdoing on the part of the government, and announced he would be publishing the witness statements earlier on Wednesday before Prime Minister's Questions. The PM made the decision after Number 10 accused the CPS of having blocked the publication of a crucial witness statement. The CPS hit back, and insisted it was entirely up to the government to release the evidence if it wanted to. Read more: Tory MP allegedly targeted by China slams 'wall of silence' from Labour over spy trial collapse Read more: China is a 'challenge' but Tories are to blame for spy trial collapse, Flooding Minister says

During Prime Minister's Questions, Kemi Badenoch repeatedly pressed Sir Keir on the handling of the case. The Tory leader slammed Sir Keir in the Commons, arguing it is "simply unbelievable that he is trying to say the last government did not classify China as a threat". She referred to several comments made in 2021 and 2024, attributed to the previous Conservative government, and added: “In 2022, the director general of MI5 in November classified China as a threat in his remarks.

"How is it possible that the government failed to provide the evidence that the CPS needed to prosecute?” Sir Keir replied: “The substantive evidence was provided in 2023 by the previous government. That is when the witness statement was submitted.“ "I am going to disclose it, they will all be able to read it.” Cabinet Secretary Chris Wormald is understood to have been prepared to publish a government witness statement central to the withdrawal of espionage charges against the men. Sources within the government had claimed the Cabinet Secretary – the country’s most senior civil servant – had gone to the CPS to discuss the publication of the witness statement by Matthew Collins. It was that statement the CPS deemed did not meet the threshold for proceeding with the trial of the two alleged spies because it did not show China posed a threat to national security at the time the alleged offences occurred. Prosecutors concluded during their meeting with Civil Service chief Mr Wormald that publishing the evidence outside of a courtroom would be “inappropriate”, senior sources said. But a CPS spokesperson denied the government’s claims.