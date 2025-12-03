Former parliamentary researcher Christopher Cash and Christopher Berry – who both deny wrongdoing – had been accused of passing secrets to Beijing between 2021 and 2023

Christopher Berry (left) and former parliamentary researcher Christopher Cash. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

“Systemic failures” rather than a conspiracy to sabotage the prosecution led to the collapse of a case against two alleged Chinese spies, a parliamentary inquiry has concluded.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In a damning report, the Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy (JCNSS) criticised both the Government and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) over a process beset by “confusion and misaligned expectations”. And it cautioned against dismissing the case as a “one-off” caused by outdated espionage laws, warning that there are parallels in new legislation which must be handled carefully to prevent a similar issue from recurring. Former parliamentary researcher Christopher Cash and Christopher Berry – who both deny wrongdoing – had been accused of passing secrets to Beijing between 2021 and 2023. Read more: Sir Lindsay Hoyle says he cannot bring private prosecution in China spy case Read more: Attorney General blames collapse of China spy case on law ‘not fit for purpose’ Charges were dropped in September with the CPS saying it could not get evidence from the Government referring to China as a national security threat, prompting opposition accusations of a “cover-up”. But the JCNSS, which launched a highly unusual investigation into the case following the controversy, found no evidence of deliberate or co-ordinated attempts to block the prosecution.

Christopher Berry arrives at the Central Criminal Court, in London, Friday, May 10, 2024. Former parliamentary researcher Christopher Cash and a second man Christopher Berry to appear in court on Official Secrets Act charge. Picture: Alamy

The cross-party group of MPs and peers said in a report on Wednesday: “We appreciate that the sequence of some events has raised eyebrows. “We did not find evidence of a co-ordinated high-level effort to bring about the collapse of the prosecution. “Nor did we find evidence of deliberate efforts to obstruct the prosecution, circumvent constitutional safeguards or frustrate our inquiry.” However, the committee added: “Overall it is clear that there were serious systemic failures and deficiencies in communications, co-ordination and decision-making. “The Crown Prosecution Service could have surfaced or escalated issues over misaligned expectations much earlier. “The Government team likewise did not have sufficiently clear processes for escalating issues where there was a lack of clarity.” Attention had focused on a statement by deputy national security adviser (DNSA) Matt Collins, with prosecutors saying his refusal to describe Beijing as a “threat” to national security meant the case could not continue. Mr Collins told the JCNSS he had provided evidence of a “range of threats” posed by China but had not described the country as a “generic” threat because that was not the position of the then-Tory government.

Christopher Cash arrives at Central Criminal Court (Old Bailey) in London ahead of trial in May 2024. Picture: Thomas Krych/ZUMA Press Wire

In its findings, the committee acknowledged the CPS’s assertion that it would have undermined the case at trial if Mr Collins, the central expert prosecution witness, refused to describe China as an active threat. However, it said that taking the senior official’s statements together, “in our view it is plain that… these amounted to a more general active threat to the United Kingdom’s national security”. “We regret that common sense interpretations of the wording provided in the DNSA’s witness statements were apparently not a sufficiently strong basis for meeting the evidential requirements the Crown Prosecution Service considered necessary under the Official Secrets Act 1911,” it said. The committee said it would not seek to “unpick” the judgments of the Government or the CPS, but questioned whether counsel and officials working on Mr Collins’ witness statements could not have found “an alternative formulation” that was still in line with policy. It also questioned whether prosecutors had been right to conclude that the legal tests “remained unmet”. Questions were previously raised over the potential for undue influence after national security adviser Jonathan Powell held a meeting with officials about the case, and about diplomatic relations with Beijing, just two days before the CPS moved to drop charges. But after taking evidence, the JCNSS said it had considered the proximity of the two events and “did not find evidence of improper influence or deliberate efforts to obstruct the prosecution”. The Government said there was no discussion of evidence at the talks, which were attended by lawyers and covered a “range of scenarios” to “ensure that we managed our diplomatic relations”. Elsewhere, the committee said Attorney General Lord Richard Hermer was “not proactive” in the case but “was also not given an opportunity to engage early in a constitutionally appropriate manner”.

Attorney General Lord Richard Hermer leaving Downing Street as he called on Farage to apologise. Picture: Alamy