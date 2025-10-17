China has warned Britain will face "consequences" after the Government delayed a decision to approve its controversial super embassy in London.

Lin Jian, its Foreign Ministry spokesman, said Beijing has acted with “the utmost sincerity and patience”, adding that Britain should “immediately fulfil its obligations and honour its commitments otherwise the British side shall bear all consequences”.

China argues the UK has shown “disregard for contractual spirit, acting in bad faith and without integrity”.

This latest fallout has also taken place while the Government is embroiled in a row over its handling of the collapsed Chinese spying case.

It came amid warnings that the site, which China purchased for £255 million in 2018, could be used for espionage purposes.

Housing Secretary Steve Reed delayed a decision on the Royal Mint Court site after Number 10 highlighted complaints about the scheme and the need to wait for responses mean “more time is needed for full consideration of the applications".

Beijing’s ministry of foreign affairs expressed “grave concern and strong dissatisfaction” after the UK pushed back the deadline.

But campaigners have strongly opposed the plans given its proximity to London's financial hub, with protesters taking to the streets urging the government to block it.

Former head of MI6 Sir Richard Dearlove also urged the plans to be rejected, telling LBC: "I think it's probably the case that quite a lot of sensitive communications or cables run close to that site. We shouldn't allow the Chinese to have an embassy on top of them.

"We could stick them out of London and offer them a piece of boggy ground on the Essex marshes."

Downing Street has rejected Chinese claims it was failing to “honour its commitments” by delaying the plans.

A spokesman saying the UK did not “recognise any claims of commitments or assurances” over the embassy.

The embassy was initially rejected by Tower Hamlets Council in 2022, with the Chinese opting not to appeal.

Beijing resubmitted the application a fortnight after Sir Keir Starmer’s election victory last year, believing Labour may be more receptive to the application, and the plans were called in so ministers would make the final decision.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp accused the Government of being “scared” to give planning consent.

“Now the Government is too scared of the public to give planning consent to the Chinese spying base as they had planned to,” he said.

“And they’re too scared of the Chinese to say ‘no’.”

“Hence the delay. Contemptible,” he posted on X.

On Thursday, MI5 boss Ken McCallum said he would “never back off” from confronting threats from China.

He said Beijing posed a national security threat “every day”, as he frustration at the China spy trial being thrown out.

Mr McCallum also revealed that MI5 directly foiled a plot by Beijing in the past week, but refused to give further details. It is understood this was not related to Parliament.