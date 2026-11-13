The drills come as China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has stepped up its military pressure over the past five years

Chinese President Xi Jinping waves during a welcoming ceremony for Gabonese President Brice Oligui Nguema at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 6. Picture: MAXIM SHEMETOV/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

China carried out a large, unannounced military exercise across the western Pacific and around Taiwan in early November, in what officials in Taipei have described as a campaign of "silent intimidation" aimed at pressuring Taiwan and other governments before major international meetings.

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A senior Taiwan security official, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, said China's military and coast guard had at one point massed more than 100 vessels in the region early this month, conducting drills that included simulated attacks on other militaries and cities, including Taiwan's. The naval deployment was larger than "Justice Mission 2025", China's last formally named drills targeting Taiwan nearly a year ago and one of the largest Chinese naval deployments to date, the official said. The drills come as China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has stepped up its military pressure over the past five years, drawing condemnation from Taipei and heightening concern in Western capitals about the potential for conflict. Read more: China's Xi Jinping says Taiwan 'reunification' must happen as history cannot be stopped Read more: US Justice Department has not concluded whether woman at centre of Nvidia affair scandal was Chinese spy

The total number of #PLA vessels across the #1stIslandChain has decreased, but the groups of Northern, Eastern & Southern Theater Commands plus #Liaoning carrier strike group remain operating in waters east of the #Philippines. #PLAAF was also active near #Taiwan today. pic.twitter.com/jX0D5KKIz1 — Joseph Wu (@josephwutw) November 12, 2026

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday gave a major policy speech about Taiwan, urging peaceful "reunification" though making no mention of using force. During the latest drills, a Chinese submarine also launched an intercontinental ballistic missile from the Yellow Sea into the Chinese mainland, the official said. "It is a silent exercise — and in effect, silent intimidation," they said. "This is like a robber hiding a gun in the pocket of a coat — with the muzzle pointed at the bank teller. It scares the teller into handing over the money, while avoiding setting off the alarm and bringing in a large police response." China's defence ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Taiwan's defence ministry referred Reuters to comments made by minister Wellington Koo this week, saying China was carrying out "area denial" drills in the western Pacific involving an aircraft carrier and other naval formations. China, which has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control, has said the carrier is on "routine" exercises that are not directed at any country. Beijing is hosting the APEC leaders' summit in Shenzhen next week, where US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet for the third time this year. Taiwan also attends APEC. A foreign intelligence source said the "silent drills without a name", given the lack of a public announcement by China, appeared deliberate, allowing Beijing to apply military pressure while avoiding a diplomatic backlash. The latter part of the year, when the weather is typically calmer, is when China normally carries out drills, the person told Reuters.