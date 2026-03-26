Chinese operatives have secretly embedded long-term access inside global telecommunications networks, according to a new investigation, raising concerns that critical systems underpinning everyday life in the UK could already be quietly compromised.

The report by cybersecurity firm Rapid7 describes how “digital sleeper cells” have been planted deep within telecoms infrastructure — the networks that carry phone calls, texts, banking data and government communications.

Rather than launching immediate attacks, the campaign appears designed for patience. The aim is to gain access, remain hidden for months or years, and retain the ability to monitor or act at a time of the attacker’s choosing.

Rapid7 said it had identified the group behind the activity as Red Menshen, an advanced China-linked espionage unit known for operating deep inside telecom and government systems.

Christiaan Beek, Rapid7’s VP of Cyber Intelligence, said: “Red Menshen is an advanced China-nexus group known for its stealthy BPFDoor malware and focus on long-term espionage within government and telecom networks.

“They excel at maintaining deep persistence to extract high-value strategic intelligence.”

While the group has historically focused on regions including Asia, the Middle East and Africa, its operations have now scaled globally, with confirmed detections across the US and Europe.

For the average Brit, the concern is not an immediate outage or visible disruption. Instead, it is the possibility that the networks carrying personal data — including who you communicate with and where you are — could be accessed without detection.

Telecoms infrastructure is considered one of the most sensitive targets in the digital world. Compromise at this level can provide visibility into communications patterns, location data and the systems that underpin national infrastructure.

The findings come amid growing warnings from UK intelligence agencies about the scale of the cyber threat posed by hostile states, particularly China.

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