A teacher and former parliamentary researcher were accused of passing secrets to China between 2021 and 2023, but charges against them were dropped last month.

Ken McCallum, MI5 Director General, has vented his anger at the collapse of the China spy trial. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The director of MI5 has vented his frustration at the trial centred around two alleged spies for China after the high-profile case was dropped last month.

Ken McCallum said he would "never back off" from confronting threats from China, which he said posed a national security threat "every day". He added: "Of course I am frustrated when opportunities to prosecute national security-threatening activity are not followed through. "My teams have every right to feel proud of the detection and disruption job they have done in this case." He also revealed that MI5 directly foiled a plot by Beijing in the past week, but refused to give further details. It is understood this was not related to parliament. It comes after the case was dismissed because the Government refused to label Beijing a threat. This let alleged spies Christopher Berry and Christopher Cash, who both denied wrongdoing, walk free from court.

Suspects appear at Old Bailey in London charged with spying for China. Picture: Getty

The teacher and former parliamentary researcher were accused of passing secrets to China between 2021 and 2023, but charges against them were dropped last month. This sparked backlash against the Government, which had been accused of a cover-up over the affair, and a furious row between the Cabinet and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). Pressure mounted on Sir Keir Starmer, who last night released witness statements from the trial after Kemi Badenoch’s Conservative Party hounded ministers over their handling of the case. One statement from civil servant Matthew Collins, the deputy national security adviser, declared the UK wanted a “positive relationship” with Beijing, his published statements revealed. In the documents, Beijing is repeatedly called a threat, despite suggestions that the government's inability to do so.

Christopher Cash leaves the Old Bailey after being accused of spying. Picture: Getty