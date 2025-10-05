China is turning off the water supply to the British embassy in Beijing to force the UK government to cave to demands for a Chinese "mega-embassy" in London, it's been claimed.

The decision to switch off the water is said to be the latest tactic by Chinese President Xi Jinping to pressure the UK into approving controversial plans for a new London embassy complex.

Whitehall sources say that the Bejing embassy is damaged and crumbling, with water cut off for several hours at a time. British diplomats have also been forced to use a squash court as a temporary office.

One source said: "Sometimes our water supply goes 'missing', which is an interesting way of putting it. They are using our embassy to force us to do something about their embassy.

"Our one needs a complete remake. It is neglected.

"This behaviour is not very sporting or diplomatic," they told MailOnline.

Sources say that despite a £100million contract being awarded in 2020 by the Foreign Office, China has refused to allow work to start until their own plans are approved.

