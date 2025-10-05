China turns off the taps amid 'mega-embassy' spat with Britain
The move is thought to be the latest tactic of Chinese President Xi Jinping to ensure plans for a Chinese 'mega-embassy' are approved in London.
China is turning off the water supply to the British embassy in Beijing to force the UK government to cave to demands for a Chinese "mega-embassy" in London, it's been claimed.
The decision to switch off the water is said to be the latest tactic by Chinese President Xi Jinping to pressure the UK into approving controversial plans for a new London embassy complex.
Whitehall sources say that the Bejing embassy is damaged and crumbling, with water cut off for several hours at a time. British diplomats have also been forced to use a squash court as a temporary office.
One source said: "Sometimes our water supply goes 'missing', which is an interesting way of putting it. They are using our embassy to force us to do something about their embassy.
"Our one needs a complete remake. It is neglected.
"This behaviour is not very sporting or diplomatic," they told MailOnline.
Sources say that despite a £100million contract being awarded in 2020 by the Foreign Office, China has refused to allow work to start until their own plans are approved.
Despite security concerns, it is believed that the government may soon waive through the plans for China's embassy in London in order to appease President Xi Jinping.
Tory MP Iain Duncan Smith said the idea that British government will concede to pressures from China is "embarrassing".
"It is an appalling tactic and yet the UK Government seems prepared to give China this mega-embassy which everyone knows is a security risk.
"It is embarrassing for them. I call it 'Project Kowtow'," said Mr Duncan Smith.
The dispute began in 2018 after China bought the 215,000 sq ft site for around £255 million from the Crown Estate.
The location of the site triggered security concerns due to its close proximity to sensitive underground communications in the Square Mile.
This was intensified as details emerged showing a trial against two men accused of spying for China had collapsed because of the Government's decision to withdraw a civil servant's evidence.
Plans submitted for the embassy in 2022 were turned down by Tower Hamlets council, but have since been resubmitted.
Former housing secretary Angela Rayner was set to make a final decision on the proposal last year. It is expected that her replacement Steve Reed will approve it imminently.