Yvette Cooper said as two “P5 powers” – permanent member states of the UN Security Council – the UK and China must work together to address global challenges

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper visits the Forbidden City, a Unesco World Heritage site in Beijing, on the first day of her three day visit to China. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

The rules-based international order is in Britain and China’s “shared interest”, Yvette Cooper said as she met the country’s vice-president Han Zheng for talks on global security as part of a three-day visit to Asia.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Foreign Secretary acknowledged “areas of disagreement” between London and Beijing but insisted that approaching discussions with “candour and respect” would help to increase mutual understanding of one another. Greeting the minister in the capital’s Great Hall of the People on Tuesday, Mr Han hailed a “new chapter in bilateral ties” which he said had been opened during Sir Keir Starmer’s visit to the country in January. On her first visit to the country, Ms Cooper said as two “P5 powers” – permanent member states of the UN Security Council – the UK and China must work together to address global challenges, citing wars in Ukraine and Iran and health crises like the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. “It is in our shared interest to have a rules-based international order and to find ways to reduce rising geoeconomic tensions,” she said. Read more: Trump says Iran talks continuing at 'rapid pace' hours after claims ceasefire had collapsed Read more: Nine dead, more than 60 wounded as Russia launches major attack across Ukraine

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper meets with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, at Diaoyutai Guest House in Beijing ahead of a strategic dialogue on the first day of her three day visit to China. Picture: Alamy

China’s relationship with Russia, with which it has shared enduring strategic ties following Moscow’s full-scale invasion of its neighbour in 2022, is expected to be raised during bilateral talks lasting several hours on Tuesday. Addressing Mr Han at the top of the meeting, the Foreign Secretary said: “I’m very pleased to be here in China, thank you for welcoming me. “We will have important issues of shared interest and cooperation and also areas of disagreement, but as the Prime Minister and President Xi (Jinping) have demonstrated, we increase our understanding of one another when we approach these conversations with candour and respect.” She added: “Those frank and constructive discussions can help us make meaningful progress for the benefit of our two countries and the wider world.” Welcoming her in Beijing’s opulent state building, the Chinese vice-president said an “important consensus” had been reached during Sir Keir’s visit earlier this year after the two leaders agreed to move forward with a “comprehensive strategic dialogue” – a framework for deepening cooperation amid heightened geopolitical volatility.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper meets with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, at Diaoyutai Guest House in Beijing ahead of a strategic dialogue on the first day of her three day visit to China. Picture: Alamy