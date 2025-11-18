Ministers to meet university chiefs to discuss risks from ‘foreign interference’
This comes after lawyers claimed a UK university halted an academic’s research into forced labour in China after facing pressure from Chinese authorities
Ministers will meet university chiefs behind closed doors “to discuss the risks posed by foreign interference”, MPs have been told.
Security minister Dan Jarvis told the Commons on Tuesday that operating in an “uncertain international context” presents challenges for universities, and ministers will host an event with vice-chancellors to discuss plans to further increase the sector’s resilience against state threats.
This comes after lawyers claimed a UK university halted an academic’s research into forced labour in China after facing pressure from Chinese authorities.
Mr Jarvis said: “Education is one of the UK’s most important global assets and that is in part due to the UK’s steadfast commitment to academic freedom and excellence.
“There is value for the UK in engagement with China on education, however, operating in today’s uncertain international context presents many challenges for our great universities.
“It is because of their excellence that states like China are attempting to influence their independent research and interfere with activity on campus.
“Ministers have already raised our concerns about this activity with their counterparts in Beijing and the Office for Students (OfS) has recently issued new guidance to help universities protect the freedoms their staff and students enjoy.
“But as part of our ongoing commitment to work collectively to address these risks, I can announce that ministers will host a closed event with vice-chancellors to discuss the risks posed by foreign interference and signpost our plans to further increase the sector’s resilience.”
Mr Jarvis also told MPs on Tuesday the Government will not tolerate “covert and calculated” attempts by China to interfere with the UK’s sovereign affairs, and announced a package of measures to disrupt the threats.
Earlier this month, Leigh Day Solicitors said internal documents from Sheffield Hallam University obtained by freedom of information and subject access requests suggest the university had banned Professor Laura Murphy, a leading professor of human rights, from continuing her research on forced labour.
The documents obtained indicated the university had placed restrictions on Professor Murphy’s research in response to direct threats from Chinese state security, solicitors claimed.
Former foreign secretary David Lammy made clear to his Chinese counterpart that infringement on UK academic freedoms would not be tolerated, the Government said, in response. The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson told the press at the time it is “absolutely unacceptable” for any foreign state to intimidate, harass or harm individuals in the UK.
A spokesperson for Sheffield Hallam University said the decision was taken “based on our understanding of a complex set of circumstances at the time, including being unable to secure the necessary professional indemnity insurance”.
“For the avoidance of doubt, the decision was not based on commercial interests in China. Regardless, China is not a significant international student market for the university,” the spokesperson added.
The university has since apologised to Professor Murphy and committed to supporting her research.