Ministers will meet university chiefs behind closed doors “to discuss the risks posed by foreign interference”, MPs have been told.

Security minister Dan Jarvis told the Commons on Tuesday that operating in an “uncertain international context” presents challenges for universities, and ministers will host an event with vice-chancellors to discuss plans to further increase the sector’s resilience against state threats.

This comes after lawyers claimed a UK university halted an academic’s research into forced labour in China after facing pressure from Chinese authorities.

Mr Jarvis said: “Education is one of the UK’s most important global assets and that is in part due to the UK’s steadfast commitment to academic freedom and excellence.

“There is value for the UK in engagement with China on education, however, operating in today’s uncertain international context presents many challenges for our great universities.

“It is because of their excellence that states like China are attempting to influence their independent research and interfere with activity on campus.

“Ministers have already raised our concerns about this activity with their counterparts in Beijing and the Office for Students (OfS) has recently issued new guidance to help universities protect the freedoms their staff and students enjoy.

“But as part of our ongoing commitment to work collectively to address these risks, I can announce that ministers will host a closed event with vice-chancellors to discuss the risks posed by foreign interference and signpost our plans to further increase the sector’s resilience.”