Resolving the Taiwan question is an "unwavering historical mission" of China's Communist Party, Xi Jinping said

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a welcoming ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People on October 30, 2026 in Beijing. Picture: Pool/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

The tide of history cannot be stopped, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday, as he urged complete "reunification" of Taiwan with the motherland and pledged to do so peacefully, making no mention of the use of force.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, despite Taipei's strong rejection of that claim, and has repeatedly offered a "one country, two systems" model of autonomy not supported by any major Taiwanese political party. Resolving the Taiwan question is an "unwavering historical mission" of China's Communist Party, Xi said in a speech in Beijing's Great Hall of the People. "The tide of history cannot be stopped," Xi added. "The complete reunification of the motherland must be realised, and it will certainly be realised." Read more: Nvidia CEO on brink of being fired after second affair claim - as major chipmaker sees stock price slump to 52-week low Read more: Guard rebukes Pete Hegseth's delegation for laughing at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Xi's comments came in a speech on the 160th birthday of revolutionary hero Sun Yat-sen, who helped lead a 1911 revolt that ended centuries of rule by emperors and empresses and ushered in the Republic of China. He said China adheres to "peaceful reunification and the policy of 'one country, two systems'" and is willing to talk to Taiwan while upholding the "one-China principle", or Beijing's position that both sides of the Taiwan Strait are one country. All Chinese, including those in Taiwan, should join hands to jointly oppose Taiwan independence "separatist" forces and strive for peaceful development of cross-Strait ties, Xi added. Taiwan's government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Taiwan's military open house shows off defense power amid tensions with China. Picture: Anadolu/Getty

Despite Xi not mentioning the use of force, which China has never renounced for Taiwan, its military operates around the island on a daily basis and is extending its reach further into the Pacific. Xi's speech comes a week ahead of the APEC summit in China's southern tech hub of Shenzhen, where he is due to meet US President Donald Trump again, and also a little more than two weeks before important local elections in Taiwan. Last month, Taiwan called on its people to steer clear of any of China's events to mark the Sun anniversary, saying China had a distorted view of him and his legacy. Beijing calls Sun a great national hero and patriot, as well as the forerunner of the 1949 communist revolution that forced the defeated Republic of China government to flee to Taiwan, where it remains to this day.

Taiwan's military open house shows off defense power amid tensions with China. Picture: Anadolu/Getty