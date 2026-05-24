The astronaut selected for the extended stay is set to be decided later, depending on how the mission progresses

A Long March 2F rocket carrying the Shenzhou-23 spacecraft blasts off to China's Tiangong space station from the launchpad at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center. Picture: Reuters

By Georgia Rowe

China sent three astronauts to its space station on Sunday, including one who is set to remain in orbit for a year — the country’s longest space mission to date — as Beijing steps up preparations for a crewed moon landing by 2030.

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The Shenzhou-23 spacecraft blasted off at 23:08 local time (15:08 GMT) on a Long March-2F Y23 rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in north-west China. The crew included Li Jiaying, a former Hong Kong police inspector and the first astronaut from Hong Kong to join a Chinese space mission, alongside commander Zhu Yangzhu and pilot Zhang Yuanzhi, both from the People’s Liberation Army astronaut corps. One of the three astronauts is expected to remain aboard the Tiangong space station for a year, which would make it one of the longest space missions on record – just short of the 14-and-a-half-month mark set by the Russians in 1995. China’s Manned Space Agency said on Saturday that the astronaut selected for the extended stay would be decided later, depending on how the mission progresses. Read more: Moment Space X rocket explodes on splashdown in dramatic ocean fireball Read more: Milburn warns of ‘shameful’ failings trapping young people on benefits

Astronauts Zhu Yangzhu and Zhang Zhiyuan wave during a see-off ceremony before taking part in the Shenzhou-23 spaceflight mission. Picture: Reuters

The launch comes as competition between China and the US to return humans to the moon gathers pace. Washington has accused Beijing of seeking to dominate lunar territory and resources, claims China has repeatedly rejected. NASA is targeting a crewed moon landing in 2028, two years ahead of China’s stated goal, as part of a wider plan to establish a sustained presence on the lunar surface and eventually send humans to Mars. China, meanwhile, faces a major technical challenge if it is to meet its 2030 deadline. It must develop and test a new generation of hardware and software for a crewed lunar landing, including systems capable of safely carrying astronauts from the relative security of low-Earth orbit to the far riskier environment of the moon.

People wave Chinese flags as they gather to watch a see-off ceremony for astronauts Zhu Yangzhu, Zhang Zhiyuan, and Lai Ka-ying. Picture: Reuters