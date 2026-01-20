Security fears over the embassy becoming 'the Chinese intelligence hub for the whole of Europe'

By Asher McShane

The Government has signed off plans for China’s new ‘mega-embassy’ in London despite criticism from MPs and security fears.

Downing Street hopes the embassy will pave the way for new trade deals with Beijing. British security services have said that the risks posed by the new embassy, close to the data cables linking the City of London to Canary Wharf, are manageable. It is understood they prefer to have the Chinese embassy at one location, rather than the current situation of several sites across London. However security chiefs indicated the risks cannot be totally eliminated. MI5 director general Sir Ken McCallum warned in a joint letter with GCHQ's director: "MI5 has over 100 years of experience managing national security risks associated with foreign diplomatic premises in London. "For the Royal Mint Court site, as with any foreign embassy on UK soil, it is not realistic to expect to be able wholly to eliminate each and every potential risk. (And even if this were a practicable goal, it would be irrational to drive 'embassy-generated risk' down to zero when numerous other threat vectors are so central to the national security risks we face in the present era.) "However, the collective work across UK intelligence agencies and HMG departments to formulate a package of national security mitigations for the site has been, in our view, expert, professional and proportionate."

Last week, An intelligence expert told LBC that the plans were ‘completely mad’. Anthony Glees, a professor of intelligence and security at the University of Buckingham said that the proposed site at Royal Mint Court sits alarmingly close to fibre-optic cables carrying vast amounts of financial and communications data from the City of London and Canary Wharf. Local Government Secretary Steve Reed approved the plans for the building at Royal Mint Court. The decision removes a diplomatic hurdle in the relationship with Xi Jinping's government, clearing the way for Sir Keir Starmer to make a widely-expected visit to China - possibly within weeks.

Read more: 'It’s lunacy! Completely mad!' Security expert warns China’s London mega-embassy could become European spy base Read more: Hundreds gather to protest against proposed Chinese 'mega-embassy' in London But critics of the scheme plan to challenge the decision in the courts, with local residents raising money to launch a judicial review against the project. Professor Glees told LBC: “What people call the cloud isn’t in the sky, it’s in the ground,” he said, pointing to the underground cables. “You can see from the plans how close rooms run to those cables. They can be tapped very easily. "There are also heating systems suitable for large servers. In my view, this would not just spy on the UK, it would become the Chinese intelligence hub for the whole of Europe.”

A Chinese mega-embassy (Spy Hub) approved in the heart of London, despite clear, compelling concerns about intimidation and repression.@AngelaRayner (when Secretary of State) even took up my points about secret documents not included in the planning application. She asked for… pic.twitter.com/WAB3h6zR2X — Kevin Hollinrake MP (@kevinhollinrake) January 20, 2026