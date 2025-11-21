Beijing had earlier warned of “consequences” if plans for its new embassy were blocked

The exterior of the Royal Mint Court, the site of the proposed new Chinese embassy. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Sir Keir Starmer is set to approve a new Chinese 'mega embassy' in the centre of London as soon as next month.

The Home Office and Foreign Office are not expected to block plans for the new embassy, as long as officials agree on “mitigations” to protect national security, The Times reports. Both departments - which speak for the UK’s security services - are due to file their final assessments in the coming days, ahead of a decision scheduled for December 10. A Whitehall source told the paper the approval is now likely to be little more than a “formality”. It comes as Sir Keir Starmer prepares for a potential visit to China next year, with the government pushing to deepen economic ties with Beijing despite ongoing concerns about large-scale espionage activity targeting the UK. Read More: Attorney General blames collapse of China spy case on law ‘not fit for purpose’ Read more: Conservatives urge government to release files on collapsed China spy trial

The approval is now likely to be little more than a “formality”. Picture: Alamy

Relations between the UK and China have further deteriorated following the collapse of a high-profile spy trial involving two men accused of passing sensitive information to Beijing. Christopher Cash and Christopher Berry denied any wrongdoing, and the case was halted after ministers declined to formally label China a national security threat. Beijing had earlier warned of “consequences” if plans for its new embassy in London were blocked. The development at Royal Mint Court, close to the Tower of London and sitting above a major cluster of fibre-optic cables feeding into the City, has been repeatedly delayed. Concerns have also been raised about the site’s security, with some officials warning it could create opportunities for surveillance. Sky News reports that Sir Keir Starmer is preparing for a potential trip to Beijing in January, although a final call has not yet been made. If confirmed, it would be the first visit to China by a UK prime minister since Theresa May travelled there in 2018.

Christopher Berry (left) and former parliamentary researcher Christopher Cash. Picture: PA Wire

Hongkongers, local residents, dissidents, and representatives from the Uyghur and Tibetan communities protested against plans for a new Chinese mega embassy on Saturday. Picture: Alamy