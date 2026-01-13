An intelligence expert has branded plans for a vast new Chinese embassy in London “lunacy”, as Labour MPs urge the Government to block the development over fears it could be used for espionage and intimidation.

“It’s lunacy. It is completely mad to give China, particularly today’s China, this sort of site in such a sensitive place.”

That is the blunt verdict of Anthony Glees, a professor of intelligence and security at University of Buckingham, as concerns grow over plans for a vast new Chinese embassy in London.

Professor Glees told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that the proposed site at Royal Mint Court sits alarmingly close to fibre-optic cables carrying vast amounts of financial and communications data from the City of London and Canary Wharf.

He warned that embassies belonging to hostile or adversarial states are always a security risk, but said this case was exceptional in scale and sensitivity.

“What people call the cloud isn’t in the sky, it’s in the ground,” he said, pointing to the underground cables. “You can see from the plans how close rooms run to those cables. They can be tapped very easily. There are also heating systems suitable for large servers. In my view, this would not just spy on the UK, it would become the Chinese intelligence hub for the whole of Europe.”

He also raised concerns about the size and design of the embassy complex, suggesting it could facilitate intimidation or detention of critics, referencing the 2022 incident in which a Hong Kong democracy protester was dragged into the Chinese consulate in Manchester and assaulted.

The comments come as a group of Labour MPs urge the Government to block the development. Nine MPs have written to Communities Secretary Steve Reed warning that the embassy could be used to “step up intimidation” against dissidents and poses unresolved risks to national security.