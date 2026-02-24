China-linked hackers are exploiting newly disclosed software vulnerabilities within days of publication, as state-backed cyber activity accelerates at pace, according to a major new global threat report.

The 2026 Global Threat Report by CrowdStrike warns that China-nexus operations increased by 38% in 2025, with logistics companies seeing an 85% rise in targeting compared to the previous year .

The report describes a systematic preference among China-linked groups for attacking internet-facing “edge devices” such as VPN appliances, firewalls and gateways to gain initial access to corporate networks.

In 40% of cases where China-nexus actors exploited a vulnerability during an intrusion, the target was an edge device . These systems are often poorly monitored and inconsistently patched, making them attractive entry points for long-term intelligence operations.

Researchers found that Chinese state-aligned actors are now weaponising vulnerabilities with remarkable speed. In multiple cases during 2025, exploit code was deployed within days of public disclosure.

For example, one China-linked group exploited a SQL injection vulnerability six days after proof-of-concept code was published. In another case, two separate actors deployed exploits just two days after disclosure of a deserialisation flaw known as “React2Shell” .

CrowdStrike assesses “with high confidence” that China-nexus adversaries maintain dedicated resources to monitor vulnerability disclosures and rapidly develop operational exploits .

The strategy prioritises speed over operational secrecy, exploiting the short window between disclosure and patching. That window is shrinking.

