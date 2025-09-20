Sir Lindsay Hoyle. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Chinese spies have been emboldened by the decision to drop charges against two men accused of espionage, the Speaker of the House of Commons has warned.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle has revealed he is considering legal action against two men who previously faced charges of targeting the China Research Group of MPs. Mr Hoyle has written directly to new Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, highlighting his concerns over Chinese spies. “As Speaker I take the security of this house incredibly ­seriously,” Mr Hoyle said.

Christopher Berry arriving at the Old Bailey, central London. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to The Times, he added: “I believe this leaves the door open to foreign actors trying to spy on the House “This door must be closed hard. We must pursue all avenues to ­ensure the protection of members and people that work within the House of Commons. It will not be tolerated.” Christopher Cash, 30, from Whitechapel, east London, and Christopher Berry, 33, of Witney, Oxfordshire, were each charged with the offence of spying under the Official Secrets Act. They were set to face trial in October, but proceedings against them were stopped on Monday, sparking criticism from Downing Street and MPs.

Christopher Cash arrives at the Old Bailey. Picture: Alamy