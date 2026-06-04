Chinese spies are targeting UK government and military staff on job websites to try to get access to classified or sensitive information, MI5 has warned.

Even if the applicant has no direct access to classified information, other details of government policy or military strategies and capabilities could compromise national security, the agencies warn.

Recruits are targeted on sites including LinkedIn, Indeed and Upwork as Chinese agents pretend to be HR consultants for legitimate-looking companies that appear to be located elsewhere in the world, targeting those with either direct or indirect access to British secrets.

They advertise for bogus jobs such as foreign policy or defence analysts, before pressuring candidates to provide “non-public” information, the five domestic intelligence agencies warned.

A bulletin has been released by the Five Eyes powers – the UK, US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand – highlighting an “aggressive” online recruitment strategy where spies for Chinese military intelligence pose as workers acting on behalf of private businesses or think tanks.

The document says: “China’s military intelligence services are using an increasingly wide array of professional networking sites and online job platforms to target Five Eyes government and military personnel and anyone with access to classified or privileged information.

“These actors use an aggressive online recruitment strategy whereby intelligence officers or their affiliates pose as employees of private consultancies, think tanks or human resources firms, and place online job advertisements for foreign policy and defence analysts or similar.

“Successful candidates are pressured to provide ‘non-public’ information for unspecified clients who are associated with the Chinese government.

“China’s military intelligence services ultimately seek to acquire privileged military, political and economic intelligence that can provide China with a strategic and tactical advantage over the Five Eyes.”

The type of workers who may be targeted include:

Security clearance holders, especially those who specialise in defence, foreign affairs and security and intelligence.

Military personnel, including those stationed in the Indo-Pacific region, who have knowledge of regional capabilities and general activities.

People with either indirect or peripheral access to government information, including academics, journalists, freelance writers, think tank employees, or anyone with links to the defence, security, policy and economic sectors.

After posting the adverts, the agents trawl through applicants’ CVs to find who might have access to useful information, the bulletin says.

Interviews are done virtually with the recruiters concealing their true identities, probing candidates for key details including access to government contacts, or military activities.

The job hopefuls are then asked to write a trial report on topics such as China’s relations with other countries, defence or trade, before being pushed for more sensitive information and the conversation moved to encrypted messaging platforms.

Recruits are paid between a few hundred up to several thousand dollars per report on payment platforms including PayPal, Payoneer, Zelle, Skrill, and Wise, as well as Western Union, e-transfer and cryptocurrency.

The bulletin warns that anyone involved in the unauthorised disclosure of information could face prosecution for spying.