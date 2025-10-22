Two Chinese students have been jailed after claiming up to £140,000 in train refunds for 'delayed journeys' by exploiting a loophole.

Li Liu, 26, and Wanqinq Yu, 25, reportedly discovered the loophole while sharing a student flat in Leeds, West Yorkshire.

Passengers are able to claim compensation on delayed journeys under the Delay Repay scheme.

Lu and Yiu figured out there were no automatic cross-checks to determine whether customers already received their refunded ticket.

They would initially claim refunds for train journeys but then say they no longer intended to travel.

