A legal challenge over the approval for a Chinese super-embassy in London is set to be heard at the High Court in June.

At a short preliminary hearing on Monday, Mrs Justice Lieven set a provisional date in late June for the case to be heard.

The Ministry of Housing, Community and Local Government, London Borough of Tower Hamlets and the Chinese embassy in the UK are opposing the claim.

The Royal Mint Court Residents’ Association said when it launched the action earlier this month that there are concerns about the safety of people living nearby, national security risks, and concerns about whether planning permission controls can be enforced on diplomatic land.

She said: “It is a high-profile case where there are benefits to dealing with it, as with any case, in an efficient and effective manner.

“The most appropriate thing to do is to list it for a two-day rolled-up hearing in June.”

The residents’ association is seeking a court ruling that would overturn the Government’s approval for the vast embassy on a site at Royal Mint Court near the Tower of London in central London, which was announced on January 20.

They say the Government did not consider the effect on local people of potential protests against China in the area, and that money spent on securing sensitive telecommunications links near the site was not openly assessed as part of the decision.

Announcing the approval in January, Communities Secretary Steve Reed said: “All material considerations were taken into account when making this decision.”

A Government spokesperson added at the time: “National security is our first duty.

“Intelligence agencies have been involved throughout the process and an extensive range of measures have been developed to manage any risks.”