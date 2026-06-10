It's the first time the Prime Minister's car has been named as the targeted vehicle, with MPs weighing up the benefits of economic engagement with China

Former prime ministers Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson Liz Truss and Theresa May, during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A tracking device "emanating data to China" that was discovered in a Government vehicle in 2022 was attached to a car belonging to the Prime Minister, it's been revealed.

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Speaking on Wednesday, Charles Parton, a former UK diplomat and expert in Chinese politics at think-tank the Council on Geostrategy, told the Business and Trade Committee that the Chinese tracking device was discovered on the PM's vehicle. The discovery, which was made during a sweep of the vehicle, first emerged in 2023 - a time when China was said to be aggressively tracking the then-Tory government. It remains unclear which of the three Tory Prime Ministers were targeted by the Chinese, with Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak all holding the position of PM during 2022. The find sparked fears that Beijing was aggressively spying on senior ministers and MPs in the then-Conservative government. Read more: AI tech boss 'stabbed to death' inside £2.5 million mansion in quiet village as woman, 55, arrested on suspicion of murder Read more: Police given powers to shut 'dodgy' vape shops, barbers and nail salons for up to a year in major crackdown

The Business and Trade Committee was told that a Chinese tracking device found in a Government car in 2022 was in fact in the Prime Minister’s car.



In the session, we examined the risks and rewards of economic engagement with China, including connected tech and data security. pic.twitter.com/AqFxLBHonT — UK House of Commons Committees (@HoCcommitteesUK) June 9, 2026

Revealed as part of a session examining the risks and rewards of economic engagement with China linked to tech and security, the revelation This device is thought to have used mobile networks to send location data, according to new details. It is understood that the Prime Minister's car is overseen by the Metropolitan Police. The former diplomat, who spent more than two decades in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, explained that: “A very senior member of the government who certainly knows whose car it was told me.” Speaking on Tuesday when questioned on the subject, he said: "Yes, the Prime Minister’s car in 2022 was emanating data to China through the cellular module. It was the Prime MInister’s car.

Flag of China and United Kingdom, UK, with cctv camera. Spying, spyware, Chinese government... concept. Picture: Alamy