Chinese tracking device planted on Government vehicle in 2022 revealed as Prime Minister’s car
It's the first time the Prime Minister's car has been named as the targeted vehicle, with MPs weighing up the benefits of economic engagement with China
A tracking device "emanating data to China" that was discovered in a Government vehicle in 2022 was attached to a car belonging to the Prime Minister, it's been revealed.
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Speaking on Wednesday, Charles Parton, a former UK diplomat and expert in Chinese politics at think-tank the Council on Geostrategy, told the Business and Trade Committee that the Chinese tracking device was discovered on the PM's vehicle.
The discovery, which was made during a sweep of the vehicle, first emerged in 2023 - a time when China was said to be aggressively tracking the then-Tory government.
It remains unclear which of the three Tory Prime Ministers were targeted by the Chinese, with Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak all holding the position of PM during 2022.
The find sparked fears that Beijing was aggressively spying on senior ministers and MPs in the then-Conservative government.
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The Business and Trade Committee was told that a Chinese tracking device found in a Government car in 2022 was in fact in the Prime Minister’s car.— UK House of Commons Committees (@HoCcommitteesUK) June 9, 2026
In the session, we examined the risks and rewards of economic engagement with China, including connected tech and data security. pic.twitter.com/AqFxLBHonT
Revealed as part of a session examining the risks and rewards of economic engagement with China linked to tech and security, the revelation
This device is thought to have used mobile networks to send location data, according to new details.
It is understood that the Prime Minister's car is overseen by the Metropolitan Police.
The former diplomat, who spent more than two decades in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, explained that: “A very senior member of the government who certainly knows whose car it was told me.”
Speaking on Tuesday when questioned on the subject, he said: "Yes, the Prime Minister’s car in 2022 was emanating data to China through the cellular module. It was the Prime MInister’s car.
Pushed on the point, h added "you slipped that in and you’re referring to the story about a Government car that was found to have a location tracking device - and you’re telling us that was the Prime Minister’s car?"
"Yes," replied Mr Parton.
"First of all, the journalist twho reported the story was well aware whose car it was.
"Secondly a very senior member of government who certainly knows who car it was, told me."
Parton's claim formed part of a discussion on China's use of cellular modules contained 'in everything' from planes to smart doorbells.
When the bug was discovered, Beijing dismissed the claims as "groundless and sheer rumour".
They added: "We are firmly opposed to political manipulation on normal economic and trade co-operation or any smear on Chinese enterprises."