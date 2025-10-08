An elderly Chinese woman swallowed eight live frogs in a bid to fix her chronic back pain, leaving her hospitalised with a parasitic infection.

The 82-year-old, who is referred to only by her surname Zhang, said she heard through folklore that eating live frogs could help treat the pains she was suffering due to a herniated disc, according to local media reports.

In September, she asked her family to help her catch the frogs without telling them why.

She ate three of the creatures which were all smaller than the palm of a hand, in one go. She consumed the remaining five the following day.

The pensioner quickly started experiencing abdominal pain and was taken to hospital – where she revealed to medics what she had done.

Her son said that after her mother had a “sharp pain that made her unable to walk” after she ate “eight live frogs”.

Medical tests revealed she had developed a parasite infection and a damaged digestive system.

