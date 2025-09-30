The woman was the linchpin in what's thought to be the largest single cryptocurrency seizure in history

Zhimin Qian, 47, has been convicted over the 'world's biggest' bitcoin seizure. Picture: Met

By Danielle de Wolfe

A Chinese national has been convicted of her role in what's believed to be the single largest cryptocurrency seizure in history totalling more than £5bn ($6.7bn).

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Zhimin Qian, 47, was convicted on Monday for her leading role in the multibillion-pound fraud scheme. The Met Police arrested Qian following a seven-year ongoing investigation into a global money laundering web. Between 2014 and 2017, Qian led a large-scale scam in China by cheating more than 128,000 victims and storing the stolen funds in bitcoin assets, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. A total of 61,000 bitcoins were seized from Qian, the Met said. Read more: Hate crime probe after two racially abused and assaulted with metal pole by group of men Read more: New UK Town of Culture competition will celebrate history and identity outside of big cities The force said the probe began in 2018 after they received a tipoff about the transfer of criminal assets. Qian, of no fixed address, was jailed after the force's Economic Crime team uncovered the international money laundering operation.

Zhimin Qian, 47, was convicted on Monday for her leading role in the multibillion-pound fraud scheme. Picture: Met

Appearing at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, Qian pleaded guilty to acquiring criminal property, namely crypto-currency, and possessing criminal property, namely crypto-currency, “Today’s guilty plea marks the culmination of years of dedicated investigation by the Met’s Economic Crime teams and our partners," Will Lyne, The Met’s Head of Economic and Cybercrime Command, said. "This is one of the largest money laundering cases in UK history and among the highest-value cryptocurrency cases globally. I am extremely proud of the team. “Through a meticulous investigation and unprecedented cooperation with Chinese law enforcement, we were able to obtain compelling evidence of the criminal origins of the cryptoassets Qian attempted to launder in the UK. “My thoughts are with the thousands of victims defrauded in this scheme, and I hope today’s outcome acknowledges the harm Qian inflicted and reinforces the Met’s unwavering commitment to justice.”