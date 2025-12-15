Families of those killed in the 1994 Chinook crash Andy Tobias (left), Gaynor Tobias and Matt Tobias holding a photo of lieutenant colonel John Tobias, before meeting their legal team in central London. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

The son of a serviceman killed in the 1994 Mull of Kintyre Chinook crash says families of the victims "expect answers" as they prepare for a historic first meeting with ministers.

All 29 military and intelligence personnel on board RAF Chinook ZD576 died when it went down in fog while flying from RAF Aldergrove in Northern Ireland to Fort George near Inverness on June 2 1994. On Monday, the bereaved families released 225 new questions about the events surrounding the crash, pressing ministers to explain how an "unairworthy" aircraft was selected for the mission and why "key technical documents" were withheld from earlier investigations. These additions take the total number of outstanding queries to 335, after 110 were previously published. The latest tranche of questions comes ahead of the families' meeting with ministers on Tuesday, amid growing calls for a fresh judge-led inquiry and the release of MoD files on the crash that remain sealed until 2094. They also want the case to be the first tested under the proposed Hillsborough Law, which will impose a duty of candour on public bodies.

The wreckage of the RAF Chinook helicopter, which crashed on the Mull of Kintyre on June 2, 1994 killing all 29 on board, including 25 top Northern Ireland security experts. Picture: Alamy

The Chinook Justice Campaign’s petition has gathered more than 51,000 signatures and MPs raised the matter in the Commons last month. David Hill, a former MoD aeronautical engineer and technical adviser to the campaign, said: "These 225 new questions destroy the argument that there is nothing left to uncover. "Together with the original 110, they expose how essential evidence was concealed from previous inquiries and demonstrate that the MoD has never provided full transparency into the circumstances that led to the deaths of 25 senior intelligence experts and four Special Forces crew. "The suggestion that no new facts will be uncovered is a deliberate misrepresentation to cover up past wrongdoing." Many of the 335 questions stem from leaked MoD technical files, internal memos and assessments. According to the campaign, expert analysis shows crucial detail about how and why the flight was authorised remains obscured.

A simple cairn memorial to the 29 lives lost in the 1994 RAF Chinook Helicopter ZD576 Crash, near Mull of Kintyre lighthouse, Argyll, Scotland. Picture: Alamy

Among the questions are who approved the mission, why the Chinook Mark 2 was accepted "off contract without certification" in breach of MoD regulations, and whether those on board were warned of the risks. Andy Tobias, who was eight when his father, Lieutenant Colonel John Tobias, died in the crash, said the 335 questions are "certainly not definitive". "They are not all we need answered and the files that are closed for 100 years are only some of the papers we want released," he said. "What this long list makes clear, however, is that it is simply untenable for ministers to say there is nothing new to learn. "We want full transparency, full candour and to finally start getting to the full truth. "We expect nothing less from our meeting with ministers tomorrow." He added: "We have already built up an unsavoury treasure trove of MoD documents, test pilot warnings and evidence withheld from earlier investigations which prove my father and 28 others were put on an aircraft the MoD knew to be unairworthy. "This is not my opinion. These are facts the Ministry of Defence either ignored, buried or refused to disclose. We have been forced to fight for the truth for 31 years. "Now we expect answers."

The wreckage of the Chinook Helicopter which crashed on the Mull of Kintyre killing all 29 on board, including 25 top Northern Ireland security experts. Picture: Alamy