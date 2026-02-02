A 16-year-old boy who was stabbed on Saturday has died from his injuries, police have said.

The teenager was found seriously injured on London Road, Chippenham, at just before 4pm and taken to hospital, Wiltshire police said in a statement.

Police said a 15-year-old boy was arrested shortly afterwards in connection with the incident and remains in custody.

Detective Inspector Darren Ambrose said: "This is a tragedy which has resulted in a young man losing his life.

"We understand the concern that this will have in the local community and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time."

Police said the victim's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Witnesses, anyone with CCTV footage or anyone with information is asked contact Wiltshire Police on 101 quoting log 189 of Saturday (31/01).

They can also leave information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.