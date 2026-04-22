Chips, cakes, and crisps could be binned under new EU trade agreement
The agreement could see at least 400 regulatory changes introduced to the food sector
A new agreement between the UK and the European Union could see British oven chips, crisps, and cakes binned.
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Ministers are in post-Brexit talks with the EU to put together a fresh deal that will make it easier for food producers and farmers to trade.
The agreement could see at least 400 regulatory changes introduced to the food sector, according to industry experts, and will bring reduced costs for exporters.
It means that produce currently being grown, or that has been grown and then frozen using a pesticide banned by the EU, may no longer be able to be sold by the time the production process finishes.
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Karen Betts, the chief executive of the Food and Drink Federation, told the Times: “If you look at potatoes going into oven chips or crisps, it’s a three-year cycle from planting your potato to it appearing in an oven chip in a supermarket freezer.
“So if your potato was grown using a pesticide that is not approved by the EU, then potentially, when it gets to supermarket sale in three years’ time, it is not going to be allowed to be sold.”
The government hopes that the discussions with the EU will be finished by the summer, after almost one year of back and forth.
Once the agreements have been signed, it will enable the UK to adopt EU rules.
A government spokesman said: “Our food and drink deal will deliver billions for British industry; a smooth transition is critical to unlocking that growth. The deal will mean fresher food on more supermarket shelves quicker, better export opportunities for our farmers and stronger food security for the future.
“We are working closely with farmers and producers to give them more information on getting ready for new arrangements. We will continue to provide more support once deadlines and processes are clearer.”