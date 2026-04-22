A new agreement between the UK and the European Union could see British oven chips, crisps, and cakes binned.

Ministers are in post-Brexit talks with the EU to put together a fresh deal that will make it easier for food producers and farmers to trade.

The agreement could see at least 400 regulatory changes introduced to the food sector, according to industry experts, and will bring reduced costs for exporters.

It means that produce currently being grown, or that has been grown and then frozen using a pesticide banned by the EU, may no longer be able to be sold by the time the production process finishes.

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