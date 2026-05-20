The Government is set to slash import tariffs in a bid to ease price pressures amid the renewed cost-of-living crisis sparked by the Iran war

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has set out a “Great British Summer Savings” scheme, making products like buscuits and chocolate cheaper. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Shoppers could save on the cost of biscuits and chocolate as part of a package of measures being set out by Rachel Reeves to ease the impact of the Iran war.

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The Government is cutting import tariffs on more than 100 types of product in a move that is expected to save consumers more than £150 million a year. The Chancellor also set out a “Great British Summer Savings” scheme, including free bus travel for children in England during the school holidays in August. In the Commons on Thursday, Ms Reeves will give details of policies to tackle the cost-of-living squeeze triggered by Donald Trump’s war in the Middle East but is not expected to announce immediate help with rising energy bills. The household energy price cap is predicted to rise by £209 a year from July after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz pushed up global oil and gas prices. Ms Reeves may set out more details of her contingency planning but she is expected to wait until September before finalising any package of targeted support for households over the winter months, when more energy is used. Read more: ‘One of the things about our country is good manners’: Rachel Reeves snaps at heckler on petrol station forecourt Read more: Supermarkets asked to cap price of eggs, bread and milk but bosses slam Reeves for '1970s-style price control'

Tariffs are also set to be suspended on dried fruit and nuts. Picture: Alamy

The plan to suspend tariffs on some food imports is part of the Government’s wider effort to combat rising prices. The full list of products will be published next week but is expected to include biscuits, chocolate, dried fruit and nuts. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “We know many hard‑working families are still feeling the squeeze and too often think they have to hold back. “By giving every child free bus travel throughout August and cutting tariffs on everyday food items, we’re putting money back into people’s pockets and making life that bit easier. "This government is focused on practical steps that help right now — easing pressure on household budgets, supporting parents during the school holidays, and backing British businesses.” The free bus travel scheme will allow every child aged five to 15 in England to travel on participating local routes. The Chancellor is committing more than £100 million to fund the free fares scheme and to support bus services facing increased costs. Ms Reeves said: “My number one priority is protecting households from rising costs. “This summer I want every family to be able to enjoy themselves, that’s why we’re launching the Great British Summer Savings Scheme, and why we’re helping kids with free bus travel throughout August. “As the war in Iran pushes prices up at home, my economic plan is the right one. I will continue to make the right choices, to protect households and businesses, and build a stronger and more secure Britain.”

Keir Starmer said he knows many hard‑working families are 'feeling the squeeze'. Picture: Getty