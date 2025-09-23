An LBC investigation has uncovered a disturbing pattern of preventable deaths in UK care homes, with at least 21 residents choking to death after being fed inappropriate food or being left unsupported while eating since January 2024. Picture: LBC

By Phoebe Abruzzese

An LBC investigation has uncovered a disturbing pattern of preventable deaths in UK care homes, with at least 21 residents choking to death after being fed inappropriate food or being left unsupported while eating since January 2024.

Many were known to be at risk of choking and had been prescribed modified diets or specialised care plans. Yet coroners' reports have repeatedly cited poor training, communication failures, and inadequate staff handovers as contributing factors to these deaths. Families say “incompetence” in care home management has “taken away” their loved ones, as they call for stricter oversights in the care sector. Our investigation has led to calls for a national register of care workers, similar to those for nurses and doctors. The proposed register would also ensure families can verify that their loved ones are being looked after by qualified professionals with a track record of safe care.

73-year-old Brenda Preston from Darlington died after choking on a ham sandwich at Ventress Hall care home in February 2024. Picture: LBC

Brenda Preston 73-year-old Brenda Preston from Darlington died after choking on a ham sandwich at Ventress Hall care home in February 2024. Brenda had been on a long-standing soft food diet due to brain damage from meningitis when she was in her 50s, which had left her with a severely impaired ability to swallow and a mental age of four. As a long-term resident of the care home, and a former carer at Ventress Hall herself, staff told the inquest there was an “assumption” that everyone knew about Brenda’s dietary needs. But an inquest heard that a new care worker, just three weeks into the job and on Brenda’s floor for the first time, gave her a ham sandwich and then left the room. In court, the care home admitted the worker did not have sufficient “information, support or guidance”. The coroner concluded Brenda’s death was “accidental, contributed to by neglect” as Brenda’s care plan had anti-choking measures that were not implemented at the time of the incident.

Joan Whitworth, aged 86, died in January 2023, only weeks after being put on a soft diet by a medical team because of difficulty swallowing caused by her advanced dementia. Picture: LBC

Since Leigh Anne’s parents Brenda and David met, they were inseparable. Brenda’s death has torn the family apart. She told LBC: “I’ve literally seen my dad destroyed by her death. “We knew my mam was frail, but otherwise she was perfectly healthy, we could’ve had five or ten more years. Their incompetence took her away from us.” Leigh Anne added: “It wasn’t just deli ham in the sandwich; it was a quarter of an inch thick. Read more: Third of girls avoid taking public transport alone over safety fears, survey finds Read more: 'Misinformation': Trump's claims about autism and paracetamol use during pregnancy slammed by UK experts “The police told us afterwards they initially thought she’d swallowed her tongue. “There is no way [the carer] should’ve been anywhere near my mam.” Care UK’s Regional Director, Amanda Holland said: “We again offer our condolences to the family of Mrs Preston. “We pride ourselves on offering kind, safe care to all residents in our homes such that whenever a safety incident occurs, we carry out a thorough investigation to identify any areas of learning within the home. “We have implemented training programs that focus on safe dining practices and first aid techniques. We sincerely hope the additional actions taken will provide reassurance to other families with loved ones in a care environment.”

Joan Whitworth, aged 86. Picture: LBC

Joan Whitworth Joan Whitworth, aged 86, died in January 2023, only weeks after being put on a soft diet by a medical team because of difficulty swallowing caused by her advanced dementia. Joan’s family told LBC they were never informed she had been prescribed a special diet, and that they had watched care home staff feed her non-compliant meals multiple times a week before her death. On the day she died, she had been given breaded fish and peas, which were both prohibited by her diet plan and which the Blyth care home should have known not to feed her. When she aspirated on the food, the care home staff did not attempt to help her because of confusion over a ‘do not attempt CPR’ order. An inquest heard that the care home’s records show no food or water had been given to Joan for 22 hours before her death.

Her granddaughter Hollie told us she thinks fault lies with the care home: “Anyone would have struggled with that meal, after not having food or liquids for hours. “We’d already opened a complaint against them for neglect, after she lost 11 per cent of her body weight over the Christmas period.” “After she choked, the senior nurse thought she saw a pulse - and called to another member of staff for help. They explained that it was just muscles relaxing after she’d died. “But that other member of staff was a domestic cleaner - she wasn’t qualified to make that call.” At Joan’s inquest, the cook at Oaks Care Home said she had only learned that morning, two years after her death, that Joan had been on a special diet. The coroner flagged issues with training, staff induction, and basic first aid, demanding the home make changes to ensure no further deaths. He also called for changes to the medical team responsible for Joan’s dietary plan, as well as the local council. A spokesperson for Hill Care, which runs the Oaks Care Home, said: “We acknowledge the Coroner’s report relating to the death of Joan Whitworth at our home in March 2023. Our thoughts remain with her family and loved ones. “Following the incident, we carried out a full review and made all necessary changes to our practices and procedures. These have been in place for some time and will be reflected in our formal response to the Coroner’s report. “The safety, dignity, and wellbeing of those in our care remain our highest priorities.”

Other choking incidents Over the last 18 months, coroner’s records show 21 other people have died after choking incidents at care homes, including a woman who was fed a handful of pills without water, and a man with learning difficulties who choked on a sandwich. For care homes, fatal accidents can carry a large legal bill. In 2022, Care UK, the same company that operates Ventress Hall in Darlington, was fined £1.5 million, after an 86-year-old resident in their East Grinstead home, choked to death on “large pieces of meat”.

