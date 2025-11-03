A new review claims the extreme content has normalised choking during sex with 'devastating consequences'

Online pornography which shows women being choked is to be banned. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Online pornography showing women being choked is set to be banned after a Government crackdown on 'violent' content.

Any material depicting strangulation or suffocation will be criminalised after a review found the harmful images were rife on websites. Non-fatal strangulation is already an offence in its own right but it is not currently illegal to show it online. Conservative peer Baroness Bertin previously warned that there has been a "total absence of government scrutiny" of the pornography industry. Her independent review, published in February, referred to worrying anecdotal evidence from teachers about students asking how to choke girls during sex. Read more: ‘No plans’ to ban VPNs but ‘nothing off the table’ to bolster online safety Read more: Banned Chinese tech companies backing Beijing's London embassy fuel spying concerns

Justice minister Alex Davies-Jones said Labour "will not stand by" while women are "violated online.". Picture: Alamy

People acting out choking in their sex lives “may face devastating consequences”, she said in the review. On Monday, the Government confirmed it was putting forward amendments to the Crime and Policing Bill, which is due to come back before peers in the House of Lords for further scrutiny next week. As well as criminalising strangulation or suffocation in pornography, duties will be placed on online platforms to stop the spread of such images, the Ministry of Justice confirmed. Another amendment will extend the time limit for victims of intimate image abuse, which can include so-called “revenge porn”, to come forward to report such crimes. Currently, victims have six months to do so, but Labour wants to extend this to three years. The department said the change will mean criminals who take or share an intimate image without consent can be prosecuted at any time within three years of the offence and within six months of the prosecutor having sufficient evidence to bring a case.

An independent review published referred to worrying anecdotal evidence from teachers about students asking how to choke girls during sex. Picture: PA

Victims minister Alex Davies-Jones said the Government said: "We are sending a strong message that dangerous and sexist behaviour will not be tolerated." Of strangulation pornography, Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said: "Viewing and sharing this kind of material online is not only deeply distressing, it is vile and dangerous. "Those who post or promote such content are contributing to a culture of violence and abuse that has no place in our society. "We’'e also holding tech companies to account and making sure they stop this content before it can spread. "We are determined to make sure women and girls can go online without fear of violence or exploitation." Bernie Ryan, chief executive of the Institute For Addressing Strangulation, welcomed the proposed ban, saying the “serious risks posed by unregulated online content, especially to children and young people” must be recognised. She added: "Strangulation is a serious form of violence, often used in domestic abuse to control, silence or terrify.