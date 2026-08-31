High-street pharmacies to offer free seven-minute cholesterol tests
The pilot will run in around 100 pharmacies, with the test being offered to eligible patients aged 40 to 84 who are not pregnant and have not had a blood test in the past year
High-street pharmacies across England will begin offering free seven-minute cholesterol tests as part of a drive to reduce heart disease and stroke deaths.
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The quick pin-prick test will analyse a patient’s cholesterol profile and enable pharmacist prescribers to provide lifestyle advice and determine whether any treatment is needed, NHS England said.
The pilot will run in around 100 pharmacies, with the test being offered to eligible patients aged 40 to 84 who are not pregnant and have not had a blood test in the past year.
Patients will also be offered a blood pressure check and will receive a copy of their results by email.
David Webb, chief pharmaceutical officer for England, said: “Your local pharmacy can be a vital first line of defence against serious illness.
“By making it easier for people to get a quick and convenient cholesterol health check on their local high street, we can spot ticking time bombs earlier, helping people take action, and prevent heart attacks and strokes before they happen.
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“This is the latest in a series of initiatives involving pharmacies in delivering care previously only offered in GP surgeries as part of the 10-Year Health Plan to bring care closer to where people live.”
The rollout follows a pilot in north London run by Barts Health NHS Trust in collaboration with UCL Partners and HEART UK, NHS England said.
Some 2,493 patients were tested at 61 community pharmacies between January 2025 and March 2026.
Of those patients, 19% were found to be suitable for pharmacological intervention and 88 people started on statins.
Dr Rani Khatib, NHS England’s National Specialty Advisor for Cardiovascular Disease Prevention, said: “Everyone should strive to be aware of the most common risk factors including high cholesterol and blood pressure and ‘know their numbers’.
“This initiative will help people manage their risk factors earlier and reduce their risk of having heart attacks or strokes.”
Dr Sotiris Antoniou, divisional director for clinical services at Barts Health NHS Trust and clinical lead for the initiative, said: “This national programme builds on our experience of developing a robust, quality-assured model for point-of-care testing in community pharmacy.
“By scaling this approach across England, we can support pharmacists to identify cardiovascular risk earlier and, importantly, act on the results through timely advice and treatment.
“This has the potential to improve outcomes and reduce health inequalities, particularly in communities where the burden of cardiovascular disease is greatest.”
Chris Laing, chief executive of UCLPartners, said: “We’re committed to helping proven innovations reach and benefit more patients so it’s great to see this initiative go from north London to pharmacies across England.
“Our evidence showed that one in five people tested in north London were found to be at high risk of heart attack or stroke over the next 10 years.
“By detecting risk earlier, pharmacies were able to offer lifestyle advice or refer people to a GP for treatment sooner – benefits that can now be replicated for people across England.”
Health Minister Alison McGovern said: “This programme is exactly the type of innovation we want to see across the NHS.
“By making it possible to get a cholesterol check in just seven minutes at a local pharmacy, we’re making it easier for people to spot potential problems earlier and take action to protect their health.
“Early detection can help prevent serious conditions such as heart attacks and strokes, helping people stay healthier for longer while reducing pressure on NHS services.”
Responding to an NHS England announcement of a pilot to begin cholesterol testing in around 100 pharmacies, Henry Gregg, chief executive of the National Pharmacy Association, said: “This is a historic and positive step forward and we are keen to see this rolled out to more pharmacies in the network.
“We have been clear for a long time that pharmacies can play a much bigger role in our health system providing a wider range of care to patients, with the right levels of support from the NHS.
“The NHS should expand the role of community pharmacy, including rolling out prescribing more widely, increasing the number of conditions available through Pharmacy First and allowing pharmacists a greater role in the detection of long-term conditions.”
The rollout will begin this Autumn and run until Spring 2027.