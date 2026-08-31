The pilot will run in around 100 pharmacies, with the test being offered to eligible patients aged 40 to 84 who are not pregnant and have not had a blood test in the past year

The pilot will run in around 100 pharmacies. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

High-street pharmacies across England will begin offering free seven-minute cholesterol tests as part of a drive to reduce heart disease and stroke deaths.

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The quick pin-prick test will analyse a patient’s cholesterol profile and enable pharmacist prescribers to provide lifestyle advice and determine whether any treatment is needed, NHS England said. The pilot will run in around 100 pharmacies, with the test being offered to eligible patients aged 40 to 84 who are not pregnant and have not had a blood test in the past year. Patients will also be offered a blood pressure check and will receive a copy of their results by email. David Webb, chief pharmaceutical officer for England, said: “Your local pharmacy can be a vital first line of defence against serious illness. “By making it easier for people to get a quick and convenient cholesterol health check on their local high street, we can spot ticking time bombs earlier, helping people take action, and prevent heart attacks and strokes before they happen. Read More: NHS to expand pharmacy powers with £340m deal to treat patients faster without GP appointments Read More: Ads for online pharmacy banned for promoting weight-loss jabs

The rollout follows a pilot in north London run by Barts Health NHS Trust. Picture: Alamy

“This is the latest in a series of initiatives involving pharmacies in delivering care previously only offered in GP surgeries as part of the 10-Year Health Plan to bring care closer to where people live.” The rollout follows a pilot in north London run by Barts Health NHS Trust in collaboration with UCL Partners and HEART UK, NHS England said. Some 2,493 patients were tested at 61 community pharmacies between January 2025 and March 2026. Of those patients, 19% were found to be suitable for pharmacological intervention and 88 people started on statins. Dr Rani Khatib, NHS England’s National Specialty Advisor for Cardiovascular Disease Prevention, said: “Everyone should strive to be aware of the most common risk factors including high cholesterol and blood pressure and ‘know their numbers’. “This initiative will help people manage their risk factors earlier and reduce their risk of having heart attacks or strokes.” Dr Sotiris Antoniou, divisional director for clinical services at Barts Health NHS Trust and clinical lead for the initiative, said: “This national programme builds on our experience of developing a robust, quality-assured model for point-of-care testing in community pharmacy.

"This programme is exactly the type of innovation we want to see across the NHS". Picture: Alamy