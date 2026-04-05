Pope Leo XIV used his first Easter Sunday address to call for peace as wars rage around the world.

"Let those who have weapons lay them down!” said Pope Leo in the traditional urbi et orbi blessing the papacy releases at Easter.

“Let those who have the power to unleash wars choose peace! Not a peace imposed by force, but through dialogue! Not with the desire to dominate others, but to encounter them!”

The first US-born pope delivered the message on the central balcony of the Vatican's basilica, framed by white roses.

St Peter's Square had also been decorated with bright spring blooms for the occasion, with rows of daffodils and thousands of flowers in reds, whites and purples arranged for the Easter Mass.

"On this day of celebration, let us abandon every desire for conflict, domination and power, and implore the Lord to grant his peace to a world ravaged by wars," he said.

Pope Leo has become a vocal critic of the US-Israeli war on Iran, and has used recent public addresses urge de-escalation in the region.

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