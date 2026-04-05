Pope Leo calls on world leaders to 'choose peace' in his first Easter address
The Pope called for the end of conflicts around the world, urging global leaders to seek peace through dialogue
Pope Leo XIV used his first Easter Sunday address to call for peace as wars rage around the world.
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"Let those who have weapons lay them down!” said Pope Leo in the traditional urbi et orbi blessing the papacy releases at Easter.
“Let those who have the power to unleash wars choose peace! Not a peace imposed by force, but through dialogue! Not with the desire to dominate others, but to encounter them!”
The first US-born pope delivered the message on the central balcony of the Vatican's basilica, framed by white roses.
St Peter's Square had also been decorated with bright spring blooms for the occasion, with rows of daffodils and thousands of flowers in reds, whites and purples arranged for the Easter Mass.
"On this day of celebration, let us abandon every desire for conflict, domination and power, and implore the Lord to grant his peace to a world ravaged by wars," he said.
Pope Leo has become a vocal critic of the US-Israeli war on Iran, and has used recent public addresses urge de-escalation in the region.
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Despite this, and in a break with recent tradition, Leo did not address any world leaders by name in the speech, but spoke with sorrow about the "increasing globalisation of indifference".
He also paid tribute to his predecessor, Pope Francis, who died shortly after he gave his final address on Easter Sunday last year.
Speaking to the thousands gathered, Pope Leo said: “We are growing accustomed to violence, resigning ourselves to it, and becoming indifferent. Indifferent to the deaths of thousands of people. Indifferent to the repercussions of hatred and division that conflicts sow. Indifferent to the economic and social consequences they produce, which we all feel.”
He encouraged his followers to draw inspiration from the story of Easter, adding: "The cross of Christ always reminds us of the suffering and pain that surround death and the agony it entails."
“We are all afraid of death, and out of fear we turn away, preferring not to look. We cannot continue to be indifferent!”
Leo concluded his blessing by offering Easter greetings in several languages, including Latin, Arabic and Chinese, whilst bells rang out across the Vatican and the crowd cheered.