Brown will face a jury trial on October 26 over an allegation he attacked a former friend in a club.

Chris Brown departs Southwark Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Singer Chris Brown has appeared before a judge for a hearing ahead of his trial for an alleged bottle attack at a London nightclub in 2023.

The 36-year-old is due to face a jury trial on October 26 over an allegation he attacked a former friend at the Tape private members' club in Mayfair. On Wednesday, Brown returned to Southwark Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing in front of Judge Tony Baumgartner. Lawyers in the case updated the judge on preparations for the trial during the eight-minute hearing before Judge Baumgartner re-confirmed Brown's conditions of release on bail. At earlier hearings, Brown was ordered to pay a £5 million security fee as part of his bail conditions, which also allowed him to go on a world tour as long as he surrendered his passport on arrival in each country.

R&B singer Chris Brown arrives at Southwark Crown Court, south London. Picture: Alamy

Brown, wearing a white jacket over a black shirt and smart grey trousers, was flanked by security guards as he arrived at court on Wednesday morning. Security guards manned the doors of the courtroom while members of Brown’s entourage sat on the front row of the public gallery. The star waved to a collection of supporters in the public gallery as he was whisked out of court at the end of the hearing. Brown has already pleaded not guilty – in June last year – to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against Abraham Diaw at the Tape venue, a private members’ club in Hanover Square, Mayfair, on February 19 2023.

Omololu Akinlolu arriving at Southwark Crown Court, south London, where he is charged alongside R&B singer Chris Brown. Picture: Alamy