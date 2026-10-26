The 37-year-old hit a former friend twice over the head with a bottle on the dancefloor at the Tape private members’ club in Mayfair in 2023

By Georgia Rowe

CCTV footage has captured the moment R&B singer Chris Brown struck a former friend four times with a tequila bottle during an attack at a London nightclub.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The grainy footage, recorded at Tape private members’ club in Mayfair, shows Brown repeatedly hitting music producer Abraham Diaw over the head. Brown is then joined by his vocal coach, Omololu Akinlolu, who is seen throwing several punches at Mr Diaw before the confrontation moves off camera. Brown avoided jail on Monday after pleading guilty to affray over a bottle attack at a London nightclub in February 2023. The singer was sentenced to eight months' imprisonment, suspended for 12 months. His vocal coach Omololu Akinlolu, 40, who joined the attack, was sentenced to four months' imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, and both men were ordered to pay £1,500 costs. Read more: Chris Brown ordered to pay $13mil to housekeeper after his 'guard dog' mauled her at Californian home Read more: Russell Brand accuser went from 'bright and bubbly girl' to alcoholic with mental health struggles, court hears

US singer Chris Brown arrives at Southwark Crown Court for sentencing. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Getty

In front of a packed public gallery, the singer, who was wearing a black leather jacket, sat looking at the floor in the dock for much of the hearing. Judge Tony Baumgartner called the attack “plainly dangerous” and warned that “commercial success does not attract preferential treatment” in court. In sentencing, he said: “The repeated use of a glass bottle in that way, especially aimed at the head, was plainly dangerous, it carried the risk of delivering a more serious injury than was ultimately sustained.” CCTV footage was shown where Brown struck Abraham Diaw four times with the bottle, connecting twice with his head, and then hitting his shoulder. Heidi Stonecliffe KC, prosecuting, told the court Brown used a “heavy square shaped tequila bottle” to “hit Mr Diaw twice over the left-hand side of his head”. He then rained down “further blows” as Mr Diaw turned away, the court heard.

Brown leaving Southwark Crown Court, south London, after being handed an eight-month suspended prison sentence. Picture: PA

The singer blew a kiss to a crowd of fans waiting for him outside of Southwark Crown Court. Picture: PA