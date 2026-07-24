R&B singer Chris Brown has pleaded guilty to affray after a bottle attack at a central London club.

The 37-year-old had been facing trial later this year after he hit a former friend twice over the head with a bottle on the dancefloor at the Tape private members’ club in Mayfair in 2023.

On Friday at Southwark Crown Court, a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against Abraham Diaw was dropped along with two charges of possessing an offensive weapon – a bottle – in a public place and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

Brown was charged along with his vocal coach, Omololu Akinlolu, 40, who had also denied assault occasioning actual bodily harm and has now pleaded guilty to affray.

The pair will be sentenced on October 26 for the affray charge.