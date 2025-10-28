Chris Brown allowed to return to US while he awaits trial for alleged bottle attack
The R&B performer has denied any wrongdoing in connection to the incident in February 2023
Singer Chris Brown will be allowed to return to the US while he awaits trial for an alleged bottle attack at a London nightclub over two years ago.
The 36-year-old was arrested in May following the reported attack on Abraham Diaw at the Tape private members' club in Mayfair in February 2023.
He has since pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and having an offensive weapon, namely a bottle, in a public place as well as attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.
A further hearing was held at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday where judge Tony Baumgartner granted the change to the American musician's bail conditions.
Heidi Stonecliffe KC, prosecuting, said the bail conditions remain "very stringent."
Brown's co-defendant, US national Omololu Akinlolu, 39, has also denied assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Brown was staying at the five-star Lowry Hotel in Manchester when police came to arrest him on May 15.
The singer rounded off his 'Breezy Bowl XX' tour in New Orleans in front of 45,000 fans earlier this month.