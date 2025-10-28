Singer Chris Brown will be allowed to return to the US while he awaits trial for an alleged bottle attack at a London nightclub over two years ago.

The 36-year-old was arrested in May following the reported attack on Abraham Diaw at the Tape private members' club in Mayfair in February 2023.

He has since pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and having an offensive weapon, namely a bottle, in a public place as well as attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

A further hearing was held at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday where judge Tony Baumgartner granted the change to the American musician's bail conditions.

