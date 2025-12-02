Chris Eubank Jr announces break from boxing in worrying hospital update
The star told fans he had been dealing with a "lot of health issues over the last year"
Chris Eubank Jr has announced he will be stepping away from the boxing ring to focus on his health after sharing a worrying video of himself in a hospital bed.
The 36-year-old posted the clip on X which appeared to show him under anaesthetic while being treated by doctors.
in the post, he wrote: "I've been dealing with a lot of health issues over the last year & yeah it all finally caught up to me last month.
"I will not box again until I’m back to 100% & I don’t know when that will be, but one things for certain… for the fans that have supported me through thick & thin, I will do everything in my power to make sure that one day, the old me makes a big comeback."
The update comes weeks after the star lost his blockbuster rematch with Connor Benn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Benn secured redemption against an out-of-sorts Eubank, running comfortable winner on points, after the pair locked horns in April which Eubank won.
The post was quickly flooded with comments of support including from former British & English Middleweight Champ, Nick Blackwell, whose career ended after suffering a brain injury following a defeat to Eubank in 2016.
Blackwell replied: "Hope you feel better soon."
one fan wrote: "You have nothing left to prove Chris...you've made good money now retire with your health & enjoy raising those kids you have on the way."
It was revealed last month Eubank Jr announced he would be become a dad for the first time to twins.
Another said: "Look after yourself first, that’s the only fight that matters right now. Whatever you choose to do next, people will respect you for being honest about where you’re at."
Following the first bout between the pair in April, Eubank was fined £375,000 after missing the 160lbs weight limit by 0.05lbs.
He spent two nights in hospital after the win with severe dehydration.