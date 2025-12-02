The star told fans he had been dealing with a "lot of health issues over the last year"

Eubank Jr posted on social media revealing he is taking a break to focus on his health. Picture: X

By Alex Storey

Chris Eubank Jr has announced he will be stepping away from the boxing ring to focus on his health after sharing a worrying video of himself in a hospital bed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 36-year-old posted the clip on X which appeared to show him under anaesthetic while being treated by doctors. in the post, he wrote: "I've been dealing with a lot of health issues over the last year & yeah it all finally caught up to me last month. "I will not box again until I’m back to 100% & I don’t know when that will be, but one things for certain… for the fans that have supported me through thick & thin, I will do everything in my power to make sure that one day, the old me makes a big comeback." Read more: Conor Benn delivers long-awaited family victory with win over Chris Eubank Jr. Read more: Conor Benn rules out trilogy with Chris Eubank Jr and predicts rival will retire after Saturday’s clash

I’ve been dealing with a lot of health issues over the last year & yeah it all finally caught up to me last month. I will not box again until I’m back to 100% & I don’t know when that will be, but one things for certain… For the fans that have supported me through thick & thin,… pic.twitter.com/b6kuYCRszY — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) December 2, 2025

The update comes weeks after the star lost his blockbuster rematch with Connor Benn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Benn secured redemption against an out-of-sorts Eubank, running comfortable winner on points, after the pair locked horns in April which Eubank won. The post was quickly flooded with comments of support including from former British & English Middleweight Champ, Nick Blackwell, whose career ended after suffering a brain injury following a defeat to Eubank in 2016.

Eubank Jr lost his rematch with Conor Benn last month at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Picture: Alamy