Chris Eubank Jr has announced he will become a father to twins ahead of his anticipated rematch with Conor Benn.

He is currently preparing to face off against bitter rival Benn for a second time this Saturday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Brighton boxer, 36, shared the news that he will become a dad for the first time - to two boys - with his fans and famous father.

The middleweight, who won an enthralling first fight, more a beaming smile as he announced to fans he was expecting twins in a social media post.

He said: "So yes many of you guessed it. I will soon be joining the dad gang. Only difference is I’ll be joining as a father of two!

"Twin boys!! I'm so grateful for such a blessing & I will do my absolute best to give them the happiest upbringing I possibly can. Just like my old man did for me."

His father, Eubank Snr, was also seen in the video, jumping for joy as his son told him the news.

The pair have had a difficult history, with Eubank Snr guiding his son's career from his corner up until 2022 - when the first fight with Benn was announced.

Despite the bout initially collapsing due to Benn failing a drug test, Eubank Sr expressed concern for his son's health over the need to cut weight for the fight and subsequently walked away.

He later went on to suggest the rescheduled fight was "attempted murder" and criticised his son for slapping Benn with an egg during the build-up.