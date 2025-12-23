Chris Evans will make a return in the superhero epic. Picture: Marvel

Marvel has released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday, confirming the return of a fan-favourite character.

Doomsday, set to release next December, will be the first Avengers film since the widely popular Endgame in 2019, which smashed box office records to become one of the most profitable films of all time. Marvel will be hoping Doomsday can return the franchise to those heights, with its recent output failing to meet expectations for the superhero franchise. The trailer, which has been playing in cinemas for the last week, confirms the return of Chris Evans’ Captain America, despite the actor quitting the series in 2019. Read more: Avengers reassemble...later than planned: Marvel delays next two Avengers films

It confirms the Steve Rodgers actor will be a father in the upcoming film. Evans won’t be the only star returning to the franchise in the hope of bringing audiences back. At San Diego Comic-Con in July 2024, Robert Downey Jr announced his shock return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), this time as villain Doctor Doom. The 60-year-old was unveiled onstage at the MCU panel, leaving fans stunned. Downey Jr has previously appeared in the MCU as Iron Man - making his debut in 2008, and going on to star as the character in eight further films. His character, also known as Tony Stark, died in Avengers: Endgame, marking Downey Jr's exit from the franchise after 10 years in the role. In March this year, Marvel announced that production for the new film was under way with a video on YouTube released by the Marvel Entertainment account. The video once again confirmed Downey Jr's return to the franchise after his departure in 2019, as he was seen sitting in a director's chair with his name on the back, before gesturing at the camera to shush. Also returning is Thor actor Chris Hemsworth, Bucky Barnes actor Sebastian Stan and Princess Shuri actress Letitia Wright.

