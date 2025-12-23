Marvel confirms Chris Evans' return in first Avengers: Doomsday trailer
Marvel has released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday, confirming the return of a fan-favourite character.
Doomsday, set to release next December, will be the first Avengers film since the widely popular Endgame in 2019, which smashed box office records to become one of the most profitable films of all time.
Marvel will be hoping Doomsday can return the franchise to those heights, with its recent output failing to meet expectations for the superhero franchise.
The trailer, which has been playing in cinemas for the last week, confirms the return of Chris Evans’ Captain America, despite the actor quitting the series in 2019.
December 18, 2026. #AvengersDoomsday pic.twitter.com/6eBYWSTEde— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 23, 2025
It confirms the Steve Rodgers actor will be a father in the upcoming film.
Evans won’t be the only star returning to the franchise in the hope of bringing audiences back.
At San Diego Comic-Con in July 2024, Robert Downey Jr announced his shock return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), this time as villain Doctor Doom.
The 60-year-old was unveiled onstage at the MCU panel, leaving fans stunned.
Downey Jr has previously appeared in the MCU as Iron Man - making his debut in 2008, and going on to star as the character in eight further films.
His character, also known as Tony Stark, died in Avengers: Endgame, marking Downey Jr's exit from the franchise after 10 years in the role.
In March this year, Marvel announced that production for the new film was under way with a video on YouTube released by the Marvel Entertainment account.
The video once again confirmed Downey Jr's return to the franchise after his departure in 2019, as he was seen sitting in a director's chair with his name on the back, before gesturing at the camera to shush.
Also returning is Thor actor Chris Hemsworth, Bucky Barnes actor Sebastian Stan and Princess Shuri actress Letitia Wright.
Anthony Mackie, whose character Sam Wilson was The Falcon but recently took the mantle of Captain America, will also star.
Ant-Man star Paul Rudd, Loki actor Tom Hiddleston, Namor actor Tenoch Huerta Mejia and Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu were among the names revealed in the video.
Thunderbolts* stars Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova; David Harbour as Red Guardian; Ava Starr actress Hannah John-Kamen; Wyatt Russell, who plays John Walker; and Lewis Pullman as Sentry will join the ranks.
Other cast members include Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres and Winston Duke as M'Baku.