Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome has been airlifted to hospital following a road crash in France.

The British cyclist is said to be in a stable condition and awaiting surgery after a training accident left him with a fractured vertebrae, collapsed lung and five broken ribs.

The rider was on a training ride on Wednesday when the accident occurred.

Emergency services attended the scene according to local media, with the cyclist airlifted to hospital in Toulon by helicopter, located on the French Riviera.

The 40-year-old is set to undergo an operation on his back injury on Thursday.

A statement on Froome’s official X profile read: “Chris was airlifted to hospital in Toulon yesterday following a serious training crash (no other cyclists or vehicles were involved).

