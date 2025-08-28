Four-time British Tour de France champion Chris Froome airlifted to hospital following crash
Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome has been airlifted to hospital following a road crash in France.
The British cyclist is said to be in a stable condition and awaiting surgery after a training accident left him with a fractured vertebrae, collapsed lung and five broken ribs.
The rider was on a training ride on Wednesday when the accident occurred.
Emergency services attended the scene according to local media, with the cyclist airlifted to hospital in Toulon by helicopter, located on the French Riviera.
The 40-year-old is set to undergo an operation on his back injury on Thursday.
A statement on Froome’s official X profile read: “Chris was airlifted to hospital in Toulon yesterday following a serious training crash (no other cyclists or vehicles were involved).
“Fortunately Chris is stable and did not sustain any head injuries, however, scans have confirmed a pneumothorax, five broken ribs and a lumbar vertebrae fracture, for which he will undergo surgery this afternoon.
“We will update on Chris’ condition following surgery.”
Froome won the Tour de France with Team Sky in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017, and also claimed grand tour titles at the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a Espana. He has been racing with Israel Premier-Tech since 2021.
He broke his collarbone at the UAE Tour in February and has previously hinted that 2025 could be his final year of competitive racing.
