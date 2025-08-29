Chris Froome undergoes successful surgery after serious training crash in France
Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome has undergone surgery for several serious injuries sustained in a "serious crash”.
The British cyclist, 40, was airlifted to hospital following a crash during a training ride in Toulon, France, on Wednesday.
After breaking the news of the injury on Thursday, Froome’s team said the cycling champion was in a stable condition and awaiting surgery.
They have now revealed the surgery was successful, posting on Froome’s social media accounts: "We can confirm that Chris has successfully undergone surgery following his recent injuries.
"The procedures went as planned, and Chris is currently recovering in hospital under the care of his medical team.
"He is in good spirits and grateful for the excellent medical support he has received.
"Chris and his family would like to thank fans, friends, and the cycling community for their concern and kind messages during this time."
His team confirmed that the cycling legend did not sustain any head injuries, but scans revealed a pneumothorax, five broken ribs and a lumbar vertebrae fracture.
Fans were relieved to hear the positive news, with many wishing him a speedy recovery.
"Great news! Hope you heal up quickly Chris, wishing you all the best," reads a message from one fan.
"Such a relief to hear. Get well soon," another fan said.
Froome won the Tour de France with Team Sky in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017, and also claimed grand tour titles at the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a Espana. He has been racing with Israel Premier-Tech since 2021.
He broke his collarbone at the UAE Tour in February and has previously hinted that 2025 could be his final year of competitive racing.
