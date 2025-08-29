The British cyclist, 40, was airlifted to hospital following a crash during a training ride in Toulon, France, on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome has undergone surgery for several serious injuries sustained in a "serious crash”.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After breaking the news of the injury on Thursday, Froome’s team said the cycling champion was in a stable condition and awaiting surgery. Picture: LBC

"The procedures went as planned, and Chris is currently recovering in hospital under the care of his medical team. "He is in good spirits and grateful for the excellent medical support he has received. "Chris and his family would like to thank fans, friends, and the cycling community for their concern and kind messages during this time." His team confirmed that the cycling legend did not sustain any head injuries, but scans revealed a pneumothorax, five broken ribs and a lumbar vertebrae fracture. Fans were relieved to hear the positive news, with many wishing him a speedy recovery. "Great news! Hope you heal up quickly Chris, wishing you all the best," reads a message from one fan. "Such a relief to hear. Get well soon," another fan said.

Four-time British Tour de France champion Chris Froome airlifted to hospital following crash in France. Picture: Alamy