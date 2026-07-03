He suffered serious injuries during a training incident in August 2025 and has not raced since.

Speaking to Belgian broadcaster Sporza about whether he was retiring, the 41-year-old said: “Unfortunately, there was that crash last summer, that was not the way I wanted it to end. But even then, I knew it was over.”

Froome seemingly later confirmed the news on social media, resharing a throwback post of himself at Mont Ventoux that wished him a happy retirement.

The champion rider won the Tour de France in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017, also winning the Giro d’Italia in 2018 and the Vuelta a Espana in both 2011 and 2017 – all with Team Sky.

His wife Michelle last year confirmed the crash in the south of France left Froome needing surgery to repair a fractured vertebrae, collapsed lung and five broken ribs.

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