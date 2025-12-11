Sir Chris Hoy, Scottish Olympic champion, during the Scottish Homecoming Parade for Scottish Olympic-medal winners. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Sir Chris Hoy has revealed he's broken his leg in the 'worst crash' he's ever had as he continues his treatment for prostrate cancer.

The Olympic medallist said he suffered the major injury while out riding his mountain bike - a hobby he has kepy up despite undergoing chemotherapy. Hoy publicly revealed in October 2024 that his stage 4 prostate cancer was terminal, after being initially diagnosed with cancer in September 2023. Hoy had a family history of the disease, but no symptoms. The tumour was discovered when he went to the doctors over discomfort in his shoulder and ribs. "I've smashed up my leg on the mountain bike," the Olympic medallist told Sky Sports. "That's the worst thing that's happened recently. You just don't bounce like you do when you're younger.

"It was a big one but I'm doing better now. I'm still on crutches, hobbling about, but by the time I'm there for the darts final on January 3, hopefully I'll be a bit more mobile. "Worse things happen. I've been riding bikes for 43 years and it's the worst crash I've ever had. I'm pretty lucky that's the worst one I've had in all those years of riding. "You can trip walking up steps to your front door and hurt yourself. "The point is I'm not a massive risk taker, but I want to live my life and I want to make the most of it. 'None of us are here forever so you want to make the most of the time you have and do the things you enjoy. "I've just had an unfortunate spill and it's the way the cookie crumbles. I'm doing alright now, I wasn't doing so well in the immediate aftermath of it, but looking forward to Christmas."

Cycling - Track - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 14. Picture: Getty

However the sporting icon has tried to positivehas regularly made clear his intent to enjoy his life while coping with the illness. Earlier this year, in an interview with LBC, he told Nick Ferrari he's doing well and "feeling great". He has also called for more men to check for prostate cancer. Hoy also told the publication that his condition is now 'stable' thanks to successful treatment. "Once you've got past the diagnosis, which for me was over two years ago, now the first part of that is pretty grim and then you start the treatment,' he said. "Then, if you're lucky like me, you respond to the treatment and enter a period of kind of stability. 'It's not completely stable, there's times where it comes back and then you have to change treatment, but the fortunate thing for me in my situation, there a number of different treatments out there, as there is for any man with prostate cancer. "It's putting faith in science and knowing that right today, there are countless people all around the world working on new medications, new treatments, and with the hope that one it won't be a terminal diagnosis, but I'm doing fine."

Hoy's wife, Sarra, was diagnosed with MS around the same time as Hoy's cancer diagnosis. Picture: Getty