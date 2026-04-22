Cycling legend Chris Hoy told his leg was at risk of amputation after horror mountain bike crash
His treatment was successful and after a "tough few months" he's back on his bike
Cycling star Chris Hoy was warned he could have lost his right leg to amputation following a horror mountain bike crash.
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The six-time Olympic gold winner, 50, suffered the injury while mountain biking in Wales last year.
He was rushed to hospital and told he has risk of compartment syndrome where a sudden increase in pressure inside a muscle restricts blood flow. Doctors told him he could have lost his leg.
“There is a risk of amputation for anybody in that situation, the doctors tell you that,” Sir Chris told the Sporting Misadventures podcast.
“Compartment syndrome is the risk and I was given the warning. It is quite a sobering thought when you are lying there in this strange hospital ward and you are about to go for your operation.
“To be fair the doctors are very aware of compartment syndrome and that’s one of the things that they are hyper-vigilant about.”
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Following successful treatment and a "tough few months" the medallist said he's back on his bike.
He said: "I launched off this jump and overshot it and my leg and knee just exploded. There will always be some compromise in [the leg].
"It’s been a tough few months but I feel like I’m out the worst of it now.
“I had a camera on my chest so I have full footage of the run but I still haven’t downloaded it.
“I don’t think I really need to or want to see it because it was such a painful experience that the less I remember about it the better.
“I can still ride my bike but I think the days of me sending it over big jumps and doing stupid stuff that would have been appropriate when I was about 15 are gone.”
He added: “I always felt like I had a good perspective on life, certainly with the last couple of years and all the issues I have had, but this has just given me another layer of appreciation for being able to stand up and get out of bed.”
In October 2024, Sir Chris was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer after doctors discovered a tumour when he went to get shoulder pain checked.
He was initially given two to four years to live, but in May be said his condition was stable.
Earlier this year, Sir Chris told LBC's Nick Ferrari he is doing well and "feeling great".
He said: "Two years ago, I was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer, incurable cancer, and completely out the blue, no warning at all.
"And it took some time to kind of lick my wounds and to recover emotionally, physically, mentally.
He plans to raise money for cancer charities through hosting a second Tour de 4 cycle ride after the inaugural event last year proved successful.
He told Nick Ferrari: "And part of it was coming up with the idea for this charity mass participation bike ride called the Tour de 4. It's called the Tour de 4 because we're trying to change perceptions of what stage four cancer can be about."
He explained the Tour de 4 has been around 18 months to two years in the making, and he is "so excited" that they're almost there.
Sir Chris and his wife, Sarra Kemp, have a daughter Chloe, aged nine, and a son Callum, aged twelve.
Mrs Kemp was told shortly after Sir Chris' diagnosis that she had multiple sclerosis.