His treatment was successful and after a "tough few months" he's back on his bike

Chris Hoy nearly lost his leg to amputation after a mountain bike crash in Wales. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Cycling star Chris Hoy was warned he could have lost his right leg to amputation following a horror mountain bike crash.

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The six-time Olympic gold winner, 50, suffered the injury while mountain biking in Wales last year. He was rushed to hospital and told he has risk of compartment syndrome where a sudden increase in pressure inside a muscle restricts blood flow. Doctors told him he could have lost his leg. “There is a risk of amputation for anybody in that situation, the doctors tell you that,” Sir Chris told the Sporting Misadventures podcast. “Compartment syndrome is the risk and I was given the warning. It is quite a sobering thought when you are lying there in this strange hospital ward and you are about to go for your operation. “To be fair the doctors are very aware of compartment syndrome and that’s one of the things that they are hyper-vigilant about.” Read More: Sir Chris Hoy and David Cameron slam NHS decision to block national prostate cancer screening Read More: ‘Brazen’ masked robbers rip elite cycling team's £8,000 bike from car roof and leave 2nd bike ‘mangled’ in senseless crime

Sir Chris shared images of the multiple fractures in his lower leg and knee. Picture: Instagram

Following successful treatment and a "tough few months" the medallist said he's back on his bike. He said: "I launched off this jump and overshot it and my leg and knee just exploded. There will always be some compromise in [the leg]. "It’s been a tough few months but I feel like I’m out the worst of it now. “I had a camera on my chest so I have full footage of the run but I still haven’t downloaded it. “I don’t think I really need to or want to see it because it was such a painful experience that the less I remember about it the better.

Sir Chris was back on his bike after 12 weeks. Picture: Instagram

“I can still ride my bike but I think the days of me sending it over big jumps and doing stupid stuff that would have been appropriate when I was about 15 are gone.” He added: “I always felt like I had a good perspective on life, certainly with the last couple of years and all the issues I have had, but this has just given me another layer of appreciation for being able to stand up and get out of bed.”

After the crash he was admitted to the Major Trauma Ward. Picture: Instagram

In October 2024, Sir Chris was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer after doctors discovered a tumour when he went to get shoulder pain checked. He was initially given two to four years to live, but in May be said his condition was stable. Earlier this year, Sir Chris told LBC's Nick Ferrari he is doing well and "feeling great". He said: "Two years ago, I was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer, incurable cancer, and completely out the blue, no warning at all. "And it took some time to kind of lick my wounds and to recover emotionally, physically, mentally.