Former Brighton and Newcastle manager and Spurs legend Chris Hughton has revealed he was diagnosed with prostate cancer last year.

The 67-year-old, who played for Tottenham, West Ham, Brentford and the Republic of Ireland before moving into coaching, underwent surgery last May.

He told the Daily Mail: “I had very good advice and all the treatment options were given to me, and I decided to have my prostate removed. The recovery has gone really well.

“I’m one year post-operation and I feel good. It’s all gone very well. I’ve got a lot of energy.

“Keeping active and busy is part of how I am anyway, but it’s also about rehabilitation and keeping your mind active as well.

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