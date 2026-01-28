The decision to launch misconduct proceedings sparked outrage amongst firearms officers.

Martyn Blake fatally shot Chris Kaba, 24, through the windscreen of his car in south London in 2022. Picture: MPS/Getty

By Henry Moore

The policing watchdog has said it will “pause” gross misconduct proceedings against the marksman who shot Chris Kaba until a legal change comes into force this spring.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said it is waiting until a legal test used in police misconduct cases is changed. Met firearms officer Martyn Blake was cleared of murder after an Old Bailey trial in October 2024, after which the Government pledged to review the legal thresholds used to bring criminal charges or misconduct proceedings. The law change is expected to come into force this Spring, the IOPC said. Read more: Ex-army caller says Chris Kaba's murder has been made 'political'

“We have decided it is not appropriate to make a decision on whether, in all the circumstances, it’s fair and reasonable that Sergeant Blake should continue to face disciplinary proceedings, until we understand the impact of amendments to the use of force standard and any Home Office guidance,” the watchdog said. IOPC director Amanda Rowe said: “We recognise the impact of this case on everyone affected and it isn’t our intention to delay matters any more than necessary, however it’s important that our decision takes account of impending changes to the use of force standard.” Following the decision to pause the proceedings, Chris Kaba’s family said: “Martyn Blake fatally shot Chris when he was unarmed and without knowing who he was. “Until today, Martyn Blake was quite correctly facing imminent disciplinary proceedings for that use of force. “We cannot understand why we, as Chris’s family, only learned for the first time today that the Met invited the IOPC to drop proceedings against Martyn Blake back in November. “We are devastated that the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has decided under this kind of police pressure to put on hold the preparations for Martyn Blake’s gross misconduct proceedings. “The IOPC could and should have consulted us last year, in advance of this decision. We would have said then, and we say now, that preparations for these proceedings should continue without more disruption and delay. “To not involve us until after a decision to pause has been made is deeply disappointing and has damaged our confidence in the independence of the IOPC. The lack of consideration shown to us in this process adds to our trauma and our sense of injustice.” The decision to launch misconduct proceedings sparked outrage amongst close colleagues of Sgt Blake – previously known as NX121 – who was unanimously acquitted of the murder of Kaba, 24, in October 2024. Speaking exclusively to LBC, one of Sgt Blake’s colleagues, who was there on the night of the shooting, says the decision by the IOPC investigation mean less firearms officers on the streets. The officer, who we chose not to name, left the force shortly after Sgt Blake was charged with murder. He told LBC: “There are fewer firearms officers because of what’s happened to NX121. We all hoped it would be over but now (the IOPC decision) is going to affect firearms officers.