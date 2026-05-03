Chris Packham blasts world leaders' 'incredible stupidity' for ignoring Sir David Attenborough’s climate warnings
World leaders are forgetting the concerns Sir David raised at Cop26, according to Packham.
TV environmentalist Chris Packham CBE has slammed leaders across the world for ‘ignoring’ climate warnings issued by David Attenborough, who he described as "the world’s leading science communicator" and his "mentor".
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The TV star, known for his appearances on Countryfile and presenting CBBC's The Really Wild Show, shared Sir David's concerns in an interview with the Big Issue magazine.
He said Sir David felt leaders forgot the concerns he raised at Glasgow’s 2021 Cop26 summit.
During the summit, held annually for 198 UN member-states, Sir David made a passionate speech urging world leaders to “turn tragedy to triumph” by reversing rising carbon levels.
Atmospheric carbon dioxide levels continue to rise at a record pace, with 2024 seeing a 3.75 ppm (parts per million) increase to a record of 422.8 ppm for that year. This leads to increased global temperatures, and therefore rising water levels, droughts, food shortages and floods.
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Packham said Sir David felt that since his 2021 speech, everyone “woke up the following morning and forgot”.
"There’s a real sense of sadness and injustice," he added.
"When the world’s leading science communicator is given a platform like that and they tell the truth, it shows incredible stupidity and ignorance for world leaders to ignore him.“
Packham described this as "a total failure in their duty.”
World leaders can reduce global carbon dioxide levels through measures including cutting fossil fuel usage and taxing carbon-heavy industries.
Packham also spoke about Sir David's turn towards environmental campaigning - the veteran broadcaster first became more vocal about global warming in the 2000s with his documentary Climate Change: Britain Under Threat.
He said Sir David had become more outspoken after reaching a “tipping point”.
Packham said: “It was probably a very personal thing, we all have those moments in our lives where all of a sudden we wake up and we’ve got to change."
“Like myself, he’s compelled to tell the truth. So he doesn’t mince his words. He speaks very forthrightly about issues.”
Packham praised also the environmentalist for his role engaging the public on the issue of climate change: “No person in the entire history of our species has made such a significant contribution to engaging people and developing a love for all life on earth as David Attenborough."
Packham, 64, has followed closely in Sir David’s footsteps and is a well-known TV environmentalist and documentary-maker.