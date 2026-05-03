World leaders are forgetting the concerns Sir David raised at Cop26, according to Packham.

Packham was awarded a CBE in 2019 for "services to nature conservation". Picture: Getty

By Thomas Layton

TV environmentalist Chris Packham CBE has slammed leaders across the world for ‘ignoring’ climate warnings issued by David Attenborough, who he described as "the world’s leading science communicator" and his "mentor".

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The TV star, known for his appearances on Countryfile and presenting CBBC's The Really Wild Show, shared Sir David's concerns in an interview with the Big Issue magazine. He said Sir David felt leaders forgot the concerns he raised at Glasgow’s 2021 Cop26 summit. During the summit, held annually for 198 UN member-states, Sir David made a passionate speech urging world leaders to “turn tragedy to triumph” by reversing rising carbon levels. Atmospheric carbon dioxide levels continue to rise at a record pace, with 2024 seeing a 3.75 ppm (parts per million) increase to a record of 422.8 ppm for that year. This leads to increased global temperatures, and therefore rising water levels, droughts, food shortages and floods. Read more: Britain most exposed European country to jet fuel shortages ahead of summer getaways Read more: Ukraine strikes Russian oil hub of Tuapse again as fears of environmental disaster mount

Sir David urged leaders at Cop26 to reduce carbon emissions, saying "Is this how our story is due to end?". Picture: Getty

Packham said Sir David felt that since his 2021 speech, everyone “woke up the following morning and forgot”. "There’s a real sense of sadness and injustice," he added. "When the world’s leading science communicator is given a platform like that and they tell the truth, it shows incredible stupidity and ignorance for world leaders to ignore him.“ Packham described this as "a total failure in their duty.” World leaders can reduce global carbon dioxide levels through measures including cutting fossil fuel usage and taxing carbon-heavy industries.

High levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere contribute to increased flooding in the UK. Picture: Getty