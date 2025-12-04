"But what I welcome is the fact that if this is a scientifically based, and that's how we should make best informed decisions based upon real evidence".

The veteran TV presenter, who has the mental health condition, told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr: "I fear that once again, our government is knee jerking to satisfy a community which is suspicious of these things.

His comments come after Streeting ordered a review of the diagnosis of mental health conditions as the Government seeks a new means of cracking down on welfare spending, according to reports.

On his own experiences, Chris added: "The experience is very different now than it was during my childhood in the 1960s and 70s when that condition was not more widely understood and it was far more challenging for me as a young person to exist in society, to fit in and complete my education and manage my own mental health.

"And what I hope is that going into the future, where we now have a far broader understanding of this condition and the way that it impacts upon people's lives, that we can develop a wider understanding in society so that we are able to facilitate comfortable, successful education for young people.

"So whilst we welcome an independent scientific based investigation to this that Wes Streeting has announced today, what we also fear is, is that we're still looking at a situation where young people are not sufficiently supported and therefore when they're looking at waiting times of perhaps four years for a diagnosis in the most formative part of their life, they can still be essentially disabled from being able to fulfil that education and therefore find a fruitful role in later life."